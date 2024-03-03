No color highlight on address bar | [Solved]
Since yesterday, the address bar doesn't show it's color highlight, i didn't modify anything that has to do with it.
The address field uses your theme’s highlight color now. You should use a theme with a highlight color which has good contrast to the background.
sedative29rus
This problem occurs if the
chrome://flags/#enable-experimental-web-platform-featuresflag is enabled
@sedative29rus This solved my problem. thanks!
@TRK5M Flags are not supported by Vivaldi. When trying to get attention for a possible bug always start from a fresh profile for testing purposes.