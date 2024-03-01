Full grayscale mode.
I recently turned my Iphone to grayscale in an effort to mindlessly touch it less and i have grown to love it and how easy it is on my eyes. i know there are extensions to gray out the web pages and you could make a graycale theme, but the tab icons left and any other vivaldi icon stick out like a sore thumb.
If you want full grayscale everywhere on your desktop, if you use windows, you can get this by going to Settings > Ease of Access > Colour Filters, then turn on the greyscale filter.
You can also enable a keyboard shortcut there to quickly toggle when you need it.
@LonM It seems the user want B/W also on the Window, Panel Icons, maybe on the Extensions Icons too.
Aside of a Grey Theme and the Grey Scale Filter, would the other be achieved by Mods also?
Also,
