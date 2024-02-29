Github: https://github.com/aminought/vivaldi-widgets

I haven't seen anyone do something like this on the forum before, but this time, I'm going to talk about Speed Dial Widgets. Maybe this is not exactly what you had in mind. In my opinion, a widget is a part of a website that can be added to the Speed Dial. I imagine this modification as a dashboard where you can see all the information that you're interested in, all at once: the weather, balances, quotes, statistics, converters, etc.

Internals

Usually, the code of web pages has a clear structure, the information is located in blocks that can be obtained using the document.querySelector() . After recognizing the selector of the desired block, you can remove all adjacent elements and elements adjacent to the parent, up to <body> , while leaving the <script> and <style> tags so as not to break anything. All that remains is to embed the <webview> in the Speed Dial, in which you need to open a specific page, execute the above script using the specified selector , and adjust the desired size. The rest is just additional code to make it work on time and in the right place.

Installation

You need to act as described in the post about modding:

Place widgets.js inside <YOURVIVALDIDIRECTORY>\Application\<VERSION>\resources\vivaldi . Add line <script src="widgets.js"></script> in the <body> of window.html . Restart Vivaldi.

Configuration

START_PAGE_BUTTON . If set to null , widgets will be displayed in all folders of the Speed Dial. To be honest, it doesn't look very good, so I added the ability to specify a specific folder in which to display widgets. For example, in the screenshot above, I created a new Speed Dial folder named "Widgets" and registered START_PAGE_BUTTON = 'Widgets' , so widgets are displayed only in this folder. WIDGETS . This is a list of your widgets. In each of them, you need to provide the following information: id : a certain identifier. Can be anything, but it must be unique. For example: VivaldiProfileWidget . url : the address of the web page. selector : the unique address of the element by which it can be found on the page using document.querySelector() . zoomFactor : the scale of the page opened in <webview> . width : the width of the widget. height : the height of the widget. timeout : the delay between loading the page in the widget and filtering the desired element in milliseconds. If there are any problems with the display, probably some javascript is running after the page loads, so you need to wait for some time, for example, one second: 1000 .

For example, to display the statistics of my profile on the forum, I added such a widget, you can see the result in the screenshot above:

{ id: 'VivaldiProfileWidget', url: 'https://forum.vivaldi.net/user/aminought', selector: '.profile.row', zoomFactor: 0.8, width: '240px', height: '248px', timeout: 0 }

DELAY . I haven't fully connected to browser events yet, so in some places there are delays before performing any actions. If something doesn't work, try increasing this parameter. STYLE . All CSS for this mod is stored here.

Let's assume that the alpha version that I just made work, so something can obviously go wrong. Share your opinions, bugs, tips, ideas for improvement and your widget examples, thank you.

UPD 2/25/2024:

Removed option START_PAGE_TITLE , now start page title is obtained automatically. Refined ids and classes. Updated the description.

UPD 2/26/2024:

Added the processing of the event when you click on the page reload button, so now widgets will be updated. Widgets can now be moved around! Their order is preserved after the browser is restarted. If you add or remove at least one widget from the WIDGETS option, the order will be reset and the widgets will be positioned according to WIDGETS . Removed the appearance presets, and left the second one by default. Just to avoid any extra headaches. Added cursor: move style for the widget's padding to indicate that you can move it. Added an increase to the padding-top of the widget when you hover over it, so that you can easily drag it and avoid aiming at the small default padding. Added window.scrollTo(0, 0) to the filter script, as occasionally the widget disappears from view. Updated the description.

UPD 2/29/2024: