Video example: https://youtu.be/e5ikfdcSvgs

Github: https://github.com/aminought/vivaldi-universal-web-panel

I know that many people here don't like Yandex, so instead of my examples, you can come up with your own.

I'm not sure if this was my original idea, but I have created a Universal Web Panel (UWP) that allows you to insert any link, HTML , or JavaScript . Initially, I only wanted to focus on links, but the additional functionality I've added gives limitless possibilities to use this panel: you can execute regular JavaScript using a chain of commands, copy the results to the clipboard with this script, and display it in this panel. In other words, this turns out to be a sort of helper panel that can display absolutely any information that can be presented in the form of HTML.

Moreover, I found that the JavaScript that runs inside this panel has slightly more features than the one that runs from the address bar. For example, there are no CORS restrictions, which means you can make HTTP requests to other domains. This makes it possible to run JavaScript in this panel, which goes to some API and displays the result regardless of the page that is opened in the web panel. An example will be below.

Opening a page

If you simply want to open the page in the web panel, copy the address to clipboard, open the panel, and paste the address into the input field. Focus is set automatically, so command chains will work without any issues.

HTML Display

HTML can be displayed as well. For example, you can insert the following code into the input field:

<div style="margin: 30px"> Hello, I am aminought! This is my <a href="https://forum.vivaldi.net/user/aminought/">profile</a></div>

And get this:



Running Javascript

Javascript also works quite simply, but the code must have a specific format:

(() => { // Your code })()

As an example, I implemented a chain of commands to summarize the article and display the result in UWP:

Open Link in Current Tab . Here, we run a script that, no matter how strange it may sound, creates a new script with access to the API of 300.ya.ru and opens provided link in the UWP. After that we copy the resulting script into the clipboard.

javascript:(() => { history.replaceState({}, "", location.href); script = ` (() => { const options = { method: 'POST', headers: { Authorization: 'OAuth <token>', 'Content-Type': 'application/json' }, body: '{"article_url": "${location.href}"}' }; fetch('https://300.ya.ru/api/sharing-url', options) .then(response => response.json()) .then(response => { window.open(response['sharing_url'], '_self'); }); })() `; setTimeout(() => { navigator.clipboard.writeText(script); }, 200); })();

Focus Page . You need to set the focus on the page, otherwise Clipboard API won't work. Delay: 300 . Web Panel <n> . Open the web panel, which is configured as universal. Delay: 300 . We are waiting for the panel to open. Paste . UWP will automatically pick up the inserted script and process it. The summary of the page will be displayed in the web panel.

By the way, without this panel, I just got a huge chain of commands to do about the same thing.: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94743/суммаризация-страниц (ru). There I placed the summarization vertically with the current page, but the UWP option is much faster and more convenient.

Installation

You need to act as described in the post about modding:

Place universal_web_panel.js inside <YOURVIVALDIDIRECTORY>\Application\<VERSION>\resources\vivaldi . Add line <script src="universal_web_panel.js"></script> in the <body> of window.html . Restart Vivaldi.

Configuration

This mod is unlikely to start out of the box. You need to follow these steps:

Choose a web panel that will become universal. For example, I added about:blank as a web panel. Set the desired BUTTON_NUMBER : this is the number of the web panel button in the sidebar, the countdown starts from 0. That is, if the button of the added panel is the fifth in a row, then you need to change to BUTTON_NUMBER = 4 .

The same is true for WEBPANEL_NUMBER , but it's little more complicated. Usually the number should be the same as for BUTTON_NUMBER , but I noticed that sometimes there is different one, so you need to experiment or open Vivaldi in debug mode and find the desired <webpanel> element. By restarting the browser, a input field should appear on the bottom of the desired panel. When changing the address, the icon for the desired button should also change.

Screenshots

Example of an open page:



An example of the result of a chain of commands that collects all links from a page:



I spent quite a lot of time creating this panel, some bugs could remain, so bring them to me here or in Github

Inspired by LonM's mod.

UPD 2/2/2024:

Added the ability to insert html and json of a specific format into the field. Added a link to Github. Updated the description.

UPD 2/9/2024:

Сompletely changed the concept of this panel, now it's a mod. Rewrote the code from scratch. Added the ability to run JavaScript . No CORS restrictions now! Updated the description.

UPD 2/10/2024: