Github: https://github.com/aminought/vivaldi-ribbon-theme

Accent on Window disabled:

Accent on Window enabled:

Side panel (floating and pinned). A blur effect has been applied to the floating panel. The color of the pinned panel corresponds to the accent color:

A blur effect has been applied to the address dropdown panel:

There is an option to display tabs in the center:

The cherry on top: I noticed the display of the domain name and title in the address bar of Yandex Browser. When you click on the domain button, it takes you to the homepage of the website:

Installation

You need to act as described in the post about modding:

Place ribbon_theme.js inside <YOURVIVALDIDIRECTORY>\Application\<VERSION>\resources\vivaldi . Add line <script src="ribbon_theme.js"></script> in the <body> of window.html . Enable CSS-modifications in vivaldi://experiments and specify the folder where ribbon-theme.css is located in the settings. Restart Vivaldi.

Configuration

ribbon_theme.js

FETCH_BACKGROUND_IMAGE . To change the color of the entire window, I removed the background image from it and moved it to the background-image of the start page. If you want the background image to appear, you should leave this setting enabled. REPLACE_DARK_COLOR . Sometimes, dark websites can ruin the overall look, so I have added a setting that replaces the color with gray. This option is disabled by default. Related options: DARK_COLOR_BRIGHTNESS_THRESHOLD . If the brightness of an accent color is less than a certain value, it will be replaced with DARK_COLOR_REPLACEMENT . DARK_COLOR_REPLACEMENT : the replacement color is gray by default. YANDEX_BROWSER_TITLE : the display of the domain and page title in the address bar is enabled by default. CENTER_TABS : the display of tabs in the center is disabled by default.

ribbon-theme.css

--ribbonTransition : duration of the color change animation. --ribbonSpacing : distance between the elements. --ribbonSidebarSize : width of the sidebar. --ribbonFooterSize : width of the status bar.

Caveats

So far, the theme has been working fine in the following configurations:

The tabs and address bar are on top. The sidebar is on the left side.

Inspired by @toaa's comment.