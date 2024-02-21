Unsolved PiP on F1 TV
-
Hi,
I just noticed that there is no PiP Icon on F1 TV in the Video.
Is it a bug?
It works in Firefox.
Greetings
-
Hi,
-
mib2berlin
@neolock
Hi, test this with another Chromium browser, Firfox is completely different.
Work for me:
-
I have deleted everything so far. Still no icon.
@mib2berlin
I tested it on the Edge browser. I don't have an option for that either.
Vivaldi Version: 6.5.3206.63 x64
Since when happens: Since i test Vivaldi
OS / Version / DE: Win 10 x64
-
mib2berlin
@neolock
Hm, strange, I use this link to test, I don't have an account.
https://www.formula1.com/de-de/subscribe-to-f1-tv
Work in Edge too.
I test on both systems and once on Linux. specs in my signature.
Please test this in a private window and/or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
-
In the video from the link, I have the PiP button.
Not with live streams or videos from the archive.
-
mib2berlin
@neolock
Ah, I am sorry, I cant test this.
I read about a trick to enable it on pages suppress PiP with a bookmarklet, Java iirc.
I hope another user can remember and help you with this.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: Was easy to find:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/54337/guide-useful-bookmarklets/12
-
What makes Firefox different then?
-
@neolock
firefox is gecko, vivaldi is chromium; totally different engines.
Also, Firefox implemented PIP before than chromium, so it has different code which can increase the compatibility by default.
-
Maybe it will be improved in Vivaldi in the future.