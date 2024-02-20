Failed to load sync and reset sync settings and all synced data.
DistantLegacy
I loaded my PC today as normal but I got a notification that Vivaldi failed to load sync and logged me out. When I logged back in, my sync settings were changed to only sync 2 things instead of everything. I also had to change a couple of flags in vivaldi://flags again. I was logged out of every site too. Does anybody know what could have caused that? I am worried that I was in some way hacked or something was tampered with.
mib2berlin
@DistantLegacy
Hi, sync data are encrypted and only you have the sync password, so I guess you don't need to be worry about your sync data.
Flags are not synced, I bet Vivaldi was not closed correctly, it crash as you close.
You can check for a crash log but if all work fine now I would not care.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-windows/
Cheers, mib
