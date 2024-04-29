Latest and/or Best version of Vivaldi for Mojave 10.14.6

Hi Everyone,

Newbie here. Sorry to bug y'all but I did try to search forum & general site for posts and info on Vivaldi versions compatible with Mojave, but couldn't locate any.

I'd like to download from the "Old Versions" page the latest or best [most STABLE, if not the lastest] version of Vivaldi for OS Mojave -- I have last version, 10.14.6, of it installed on iMac.

Thank you for any help!