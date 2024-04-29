Solved Mojave 10.14.6 | Latest and/or Best version of Vivaldi
Latest and/or Best version of Vivaldi for Mojave 10.14.6
Hi Everyone,
Newbie here. Sorry to bug y'all but I did try to search forum & general site for posts and info on Vivaldi versions compatible with Mojave, but couldn't locate any.
I'd like to download from the "Old Versions" page the latest or best [most STABLE, if not the lastest] version of Vivaldi for OS Mojave -- I have last version, 10.14.6, of it installed on iMac.
Thank you for any help!
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
I guess is the next to that Snapshot
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/anyone-heard-of-mastodon-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-2861-3/
So
The Vivaldi Stable 5.6/5.7 at Vivaldi Archive
Also,
Some useful links:
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
Hi Zalex108,
Thank you so much for this!
Also many thanks, I had to ditch Vivaldi today as a suspicious site was the last one in my history before it crashed and each time I opened Vivaldi again it immediately crashed — presumably trying to access the last site.
Thus I needed to download a fresh version on this older Mac and I was surprised that the Vivaldi site does not tell me which older version to load.
George
For problems Ike that regarding a site, you cam try to disconnect from internet, then run V.
Sometimes is enough to access and close that Tab
Sure,
To add the latest version for each ditched OS version would be appreciated.
jvivaldi885
Unfortunately there's no good answer; Recently I find 5.7 crashes constantly, and if the tab is still open when you restart, it crash loops unless you close it quickly enough. So usage of 5.7 (and probably earlier) is no longer viable.
Even o a Clean Profile?
Otherwise looks like a Site problem causing this.
