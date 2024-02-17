Vivaldi doesn't open websites
Hey, everybody.
Before deleting Vivaldi, I decided to write about a new bug. Not only the browser started to work very slowly (terrible pauses in work when typing e-mails in GMail, in particular), it stopped opening a number of sites. Firefox, Chrome and Edge open the same sites without any problems.
I used Vivaldi for three years and was genuinely convinced that it was the best browser. But I got tired of it: intermittent problems with the developer window, incomprehensible problems coming out of nowhere.
"Have a nice day and thanks for the fish."
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
@Zalex108
Hello, nice to meet you.
Vivaldi version: 6.5.3206.63 (Stable channel)
OS: Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3155)
Thanks for your tips, but I just need to mind my own business, not mess around with the browser. This is probably going to sound weird, but some things just have to work.
The problems are mostly, "user" related.
If you want to find out the reason and the fix, you will need to follow those steps.
Otherwise,
You will remove and reinstall but the problem will probably persist if restoring a backup containing the same problem and sometimes recreating the same setup.
When using Manjaro, Vivaldi behaves exactly the same way it does in Windows. And just like in Windows, Firefox easily opens links that Vivaldi reports as "Network problems". I guess it's not a "user related problem" after all.
Linux: Kernel: 6.6.10-1-MANJARO arch: x86_64; Desktop: KDE Plasma v: 5.27.10; Distro: Manjaro Linux base: Arch Linux
When I mean user related, I refer about
- Installed Extensions
- Internal configuration
- AdBlock entries
- Flags
- ...
Also,
Firefox is based on another engine, and the set up would be mostly different regarding internal settings.
You can share those sites for others to see about that Network problem in their systems
@Panda Are there any websites in particular where you found this to be reproducible? I'm on a distro with kernel 6.6.3 and also using Plasma 5.27.10 but don't seem to have any particular issues like this. I would still say Firefox feels a bit more snappy all-around sometimes, but I wouldn't say it's noticeable when browsing and focusing on the content of sites etc.
My situation is related to accessing some resources from Russia. I don't think you will face the same problems if you live elsewhere. Of course, I use extensions. But difficulties arise only when using Vivaldi.
@Panda Ok good to know. So does that mean you have an inkling as to the reason why your browsing experience is subpar? Would you be willing to share details? Nobody of course is forcing you to use Vivaldi but if the reason is known more widely, there is the possibility that it could be somehow resolved and also help other users with the same or similar issues. Especially if this is related to a certain region, then you're probably not the only one after all.
I'm sorry, but I'm not ready to share details right now.
Let me put it another way: using only Vivaldi, for a while I thought the sites were indeed inaccessible. I was frustrated by this. Until I found out that the same sites open in Firefox, Chrome, and Edge without problems. It didn't matter if I was using Windows or Linux for that matter. Thus I came to the conclusion that Vivaldi was the problem.
This may help,
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/733922
But is a step on the Basic Troubleshoothobg Steps
Aside from that,
If you are reluctant to follow those first and basic steps, what's the reason for open the Topic?
-
Reason for opening the topic: strong emotions. I didn't expect my favorite browser to behave so strangely. Its main purpose is to open websites, right?
Thanks for the tip, I'll try the troubleshooting later.
barbudo2005
When will users understand that the phrase "… Vivaldi stopped opening a number of sites. Firefox, Chrome and Edge open the same sites without any problems." does not mean that Vivaldi is to blame?
Each PC is a world apart and totally different from the rest. Hardware, OS, extensions, filter lists, country, etc. etc. etc. etc. etc.
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
A thing to keep in mind, especially if the problems comes and goes every couple of months: Some sites may be very "Only most recent browser version is supported", and for most of the past month Chrome Stable and Edge has been built on Chromium 121 (Chrome Extended Stable is built on Chromium 120, for another two days), while Vivaldi 6.5 has been based on Chromium 120 since December. The most recent Vivaldi Snapshots are based on Chromium 122. When determining "this works in Chrome (or Edge)" one have to use the version based on the same Chromium version as the Vivaldi version one uses.