overflow hidden, no scroll
-
Some pages don't seem to load the scroll correctly. I've managed to find one: https://www.geeksforgeeks.org/mongodb-insertmany-method-db-collection-insertmany/
So the main section has more content but I can't access it in vivaldi because I can't scroll.
Workarounds:
- use a different browser (issue, its not vivaldi)
- zoom out (issue still doesn't get all the content if there is a lot):
-
Hi,
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
mib2berlin
@depperm
Hi, no scroll issue in Vivaldi 6.5.3206.61, the page looks completely different as your screen shot.
I bet a Chrome extension cause this.
Please test this in a private window and/or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
-
Vivaldi Version: 6.5.3206.61
Since when happens: been a while
OS / Version: Windows 10 pro
@mib2berlin I did open in a private window with no change:
However guest window does not have the issue
How would a chrome extension do this to one particular page? I know what all my extensions are and none remove the scroll bar from appearing.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@depperm said in overflow hidden, no scroll:
How would a chrome extension do this to one particular page? I know what all my extensions are and none remove the scroll bar from appearing.
let us check without extensions:
Open Windows Start
Run cmd.exe
Exit Vivaldi!
In command line window type
start vivaldi --disable-extensions
If after that the page shows correct, then a extension is causing this.
-
Well I disabled extensions one by one and Adblock Plus apparently causes this
-
@depperm It's because of a cookie consent dialog, which is hidden by your ad blocker, but the modal dialog is still there (just hidden), blocking the page. It's a fairly common issue. You should report this to the filter list maintainer.
I use uBlock Origin, which blocks the cookie consent dialog correctly and the page works fine.