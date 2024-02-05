Vivaldi stop working in Linux mint
sebasicario
It had been working fine but suddenly when I open vivaldi the entire window looks blank, the UI or the content of the URL is not visible. Only by opening it with --use-gl=desktop can I make it work again, but I'm not clear about what that parameter produces or how I can fix it so that I don't need to run it that way. Anyone with any suggestions? Thank you
UPDATE: Solved with this https://www.ghacks.net/2023/07/12/chromium-based-browsers-are-not-loading-pages-properly-on-linux-heres-how-to-fix-it/
DoctorG Ambassador
DoctorG Ambassador
sebasicario
DoctorG Ambassador
@DoctorG Sometime it helps to delete all GPUCache folders in Vivaldi profile folder.
//edit :was posted delayed.
edwardp Ambassador
This command will locate all GPUCache directories in Vivaldi profiles, it covers both Vivaldi Stable and (if installed) Vivaldi Snapshot. There are two GPUCache directories in each profile.
find ~/.config/vivaldi* -type d | grep GPUCache