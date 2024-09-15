Vivaldi deleted all history

Hello,

I'm sort of panicking right now. I just restarted Vivaldi, and noticed my entire history got deleted. Is there any way I can get it back? Like a backup file/snapshot? I back up my stuff regularly, but the last backup of the history file is from 14th of December. My history went all the way back to 2020. vivaldi://sync-internals also lists the history as 0. I'm using version 6.5.3206.53.

I've searched for other threads and read what people suggested, but haven't found anything that worked for me.

Please, spare me your "you shouldn't keep such a large history" opinions. The history is important to me, and I would really appreciate any advice on how to recover it.