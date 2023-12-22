Vivaldi Lost All My Settings after Restarting for an Update
I'm on Win11, today Vivaldi had its "Restart Required" button for an update, so of course I clicked it. Ten minutes goes by and Vivaldi doesn't restart, as it usually does. I then click the icon, and it's as if all my stuff was never there, and Vivaldi is starting anew.
Thankfully all my stuff was synced...except sessions I guess? Aren't they synced?
So yeah, really annoying, gonna be super hesitant about hitting that restart button now.
If there's any kind of log or anything I can provide, please let me know. Thank you.
Not sure if this is related, but I have an alert that an extension was disabled.
When I click the Review button, browser immediately crashes.
Ah, it was the "Minimal Theme for Twitter/X" extension, if that helps.
Ah, so on my laptop, with that extension removed, Vivaldi restarted almost immediately and I didn't lose anything, so it's likely related!