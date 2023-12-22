I'm on Win11, today Vivaldi had its "Restart Required" button for an update, so of course I clicked it. Ten minutes goes by and Vivaldi doesn't restart, as it usually does. I then click the icon, and it's as if all my stuff was never there, and Vivaldi is starting anew.

Thankfully all my stuff was synced...except sessions I guess? Aren't they synced?

So yeah, really annoying, gonna be super hesitant about hitting that restart button now.

If there's any kind of log or anything I can provide, please let me know. Thank you.