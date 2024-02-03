Black Glitch into websites and a problem with WEBGL websites
Look at the image above, it shows what I've been going through, the page goes black and parts of it show if I hover the mouse over buttons or press CTRL+A to select everything, it occurs on all pages randomly, but sometimes I can reproduce the bug whenever I click on a button on a website that allows me to choose a file from my computer to upload, but it also occurs with random actions, and sometimes it doesn't occur when I click on the same upload button, this doesn't happen on microsoft edge, neither firefox, neither floorp portable (firefox fork), neither chrome, and I don't think it's a ublock problem because I used this extension in every other browser too.
I'm on the latest stable build (6.5.3206.59), but the standalone option.
If someone needs more details, ask me please.
I have another problem on WEBGL websites like aiming.pro, if you enter a drill in this site to train, everything is butter smooth, but if you do a 360 with your mouse, sometimes the camera inside the game stops like if I hit a wall and I need to look a little to the right and continue left to work, it's not a freeze, it's like if my mouse sometimes is not fixed in the middle of the screen, this doesn't happen on microsoft edge, neither firefox, neither floorp portable (firefox fork), neither chrome, and I don't think it's a ublock problem because I used this extension in every other browser too
@ovisum Can be a issue with Hardware Acceleration of your GPU.
Please tell:
Windows version
GPU and CPU
Installed GPU drivers
Special settings/gaming optimisations in GPU configuration panel
What happens if you deactivate in Vivaldi Settings → Website → Use of Hardware Acceleration and restart?
I tested some WebGL pages at https://webglsamples.org/ and all is nice for me.
Can you check if https://webglsamples.org/electroShock/application.html works for you?
Vivaldi Version: 6.5.3206.59
Since when happens: Since I installed Vivaldi and ended customizing it in the Vivaldi settings (about 3 days ago or something like that).
OS / Version / DE : Windows 11 Pro 23H2 (22631.3085)
Windows version: Windows 11 Pro 23H2 (22631.3085)
GPU and CPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
Installed GPU drivers: 546.33 Game Ready Drivers (from NVCLEANSTALL, only the basic driver installed, debloated, but without tweaks, pure driver)
Special settings/gaming optimisations in GPU configuration panel: Changed Texture Filtering to "High performance", Energy mode to "Prefer maximum performance", Low Latency Mode to "Ultra", Vertical Syncronization to "Off", the rest is default. (Maybe it's important, one of my two monitors is G-SYNC capable)
The two problems happens with or without the chrome flags that I use, already tested this, but here are the flags I use:
The problem with aiming.pro doesn't happen at "https://webglsamples.org/electroShock/application.html", tested it right now, but at aiming.pro it was not happening all the time, appears to be random... but the sad part is that this problem doesn't happen in any other browser I tested, but I'm in love with Vivaldi right now
I'll test the flag "chrome://flags/#ignore-gpu-blocklist" and give a return later.
I've tried most of Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps without knowing, except disabling hardware acceleration and resetting settings (because I've spent 2 entire days configuring...), I'll test without the hardware acceleration and cleaning service workers and see what happens.
I have another example of the glitch, happened when I was bookmarking a page:
Thank you all for caring!!!!!!!!!!
Return: Both problems still happens with gpu blocklist enabled
Return: With hardware acceleration off the browser is EXTREMELY SLOW, couldn't even try to test aiming.pro, but with a quick test the black glitching didn't happened, I'll still keep using it like that for a couple more minutes, and I'll tell if I see black glitching, but at the moment it seems fixed, or better saying, like a workaround.
-
Yeah, the black glitching stopped without hardware acceleration, but why that doesn't happen in other browsers?
@ovisum said in Black Glitch into websites and a problem with WEBGL websites:
-
but why that doesn't happen in other browsers?
Have you set the same flags in other browsers?
Have you enabled the same GPU config to other browsers?
Why do you have all those flags set? Flags are EXPERIMENTAL and only for people willing to accept that stuff will break and able to troubleshoot when they do.
Why do you even enable all the "Chrome Refresh" flags when they have zero effect in Vivaldi? Did some random on the internet tell you to enable them?
Why on earth do you have Angle set to OpenGL? Any good reason for that? Have you actually tested if it has any performance benefit at all for what you use the browser for?
Now you know disabling HW acceleration is a workaround, and that this is related to the GPU driver.
Make sure the GPU driver is updated.
A big problem with setting flags is they are global for all profiles, so testing in a clean profile is pointless when a flag breaks your browser.
I suggest reset all flags to default, reset all GPU config set specifically for the browser, and completely remove the browser from the NVidia control panel.
I have set the same flags in other browsers too, edge has ones that doesn't exist in others but all of them are related to the browser UI instead of the functionality, floorp and firefox I use betterfox flags on github.
I have all of these flags set because I like them, my downloads are slightly faster, the browser UI is more pleasant to me, etc., but as I said, I already tested without any flags modified, didn't change anything about the glitch and the webgl problem in aiming.pro.
Chrome refresh actually makes context menus more beautiful in Vivaldi, that's why I enabled them.
I set ANGLE to OPENGL because I've experienced better performance in EDGE and CHROME (tested in aiming.pro only), not about more fps but more stability.
GPU driver version is one version older than the newest, and the newest has problems with fps in games, not going to update it now.
I use the standalone version (portable version) of Vivaldi (the Vivaldi installer has this option built in), I can copy the entire folder to another place and test it without any modification I've already done (even flags). I just didn't tested this until now because I'm lazy to enable and disable every configuration to see what is causing the problem.
I've never added or edited any browser into NVIDIA CONTROL PANEL, but I'll test with everything default in NVIDIA CONTROL PANEL and give a return.
Return:
Changing every NVIDIA CONTROL PANEL setting to default didn't fix anything.
-
Broken GPU Cache? Try to delete all folders GPUCache below Vivaldi profile folder.
I used File Explorer search box to find all GPUCache folders inside my Vivaldi folder, just found two, closed Vivaldi and deleted both, opened again, the glitch problem still happens.
-
@ovisum Sad, i though it could be some Chromium core interaction with OpenGL driver.
@ovisum Hmm, looks like GSync/VSync issue i read about many many months ago. Perhaps a regression.
Would be interesting to know if a test install of 6.6 Snapshot works. You can install Vivaldi Snapshot (what is a Snapshot) as Standalone install version, that will not tangle your Vivaldi Stable Settings in case of issues in Snapshot.
@DoctorG said in Black Glitch into websites and a problem with WEBGL websites:
@ovisum Sad, i though it could be some Chromium core interaction with OpenGL driver.
Oh, now I understand what you were trying to do, I think it is best to change ANGLE to default and then delete the folders you said, so my test is going to be like:
- Set ANGLE to default;
- Restart browser;
- Close browser;
- Delete all GPUCache folders in Vivaldi;
Now I'm testing, giving a return later.
@DoctorG said in Black Glitch into websites and a problem with WEBGL websites:
@ovisum Hmm, looks like GSync/VSync issue i read about many many months ago. Perhaps a regression.
Would be interesting to know if a test install of 6.6 Snapshot works. You can install Vivaldi Snapshot (what is a Snapshot) as Standalone install version, that will not tangle your Vivaldi Stable Settings in case of issues in Snapshot.
I'll test this too and give a return later
Great news! Seems that changing ANGLE to DEFAULT and deleting GPUCache folders fixed the black glitching! So it doesn't work just changing ANGLE options, it needs to clear GPUCache too.
I'll test aiming.pro now, giving a return later.
-
Ok, now I can test the aiming.pro problem faster and with more precision.
This website: "https://mdn.github.io/dom-examples/pointer-lock/" allows me to demonstrate what is happening to you guys, I'll send a video here showing the problem I'm facing:
Description: The mouse can infinitely go to the right, but hits a wall to the left at some point.