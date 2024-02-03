Look at the image above, it shows what I've been going through, the page goes black and parts of it show if I hover the mouse over buttons or press CTRL+A to select everything, it occurs on all pages randomly, but sometimes I can reproduce the bug whenever I click on a button on a website that allows me to choose a file from my computer to upload, but it also occurs with random actions, and sometimes it doesn't occur when I click on the same upload button, this doesn't happen on microsoft edge, neither firefox, neither floorp portable (firefox fork), neither chrome, and I don't think it's a ublock problem because I used this extension in every other browser too.

I'm on the latest stable build (6.5.3206.59), but the standalone option.

If someone needs more details, ask me please.

I have another problem on WEBGL websites like aiming.pro, if you enter a drill in this site to train, everything is butter smooth, but if you do a 360 with your mouse, sometimes the camera inside the game stops like if I hit a wall and I need to look a little to the right and continue left to work, it's not a freeze, it's like if my mouse sometimes is not fixed in the middle of the screen, this doesn't happen on microsoft edge, neither firefox, neither floorp portable (firefox fork), neither chrome, and I don't think it's a ublock problem because I used this extension in every other browser too