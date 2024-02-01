I looked for a similar topic but didn't find anything. When using Vivaldi, I've recently started to notice that I will sometimes click a link (mouse wheel to open a new tab within the same stack) but the tab animations freeze. The new page will load, but the tab bar locks up and won't show any new tabs and if I close a tab, it won't disappear either. This makes navigating impossible. I can't reproduce the error consistently, it appears random. This will usually fix itself by closing the window and reopening, but just today it immediately reoccurred. When I reopen the window (set to reopen last session) all of the actions I preformed after the "freeze" are there in the tab bar - any closed tabs are gone and any new tabs are actually shown. It's as if the tab bar stops processing changes, but the rest of the browser keeps going as normal. I've only noticed this behavior within the past month or 2.