problem opening/downloading PDF files
-
gonzague58
When i have to open/download several PDF file on the same site and click on the first one Vivaldi download it and open it just fine. But for the next one, the open/save menu open and I choose open or download, nothing happen.
I have to shutdown Vivaldi and open it again to be able to download the next one.
And the same for the third and so on.
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
I guess it's related to an option about allow multiple downloads.
Click on the Site Settings and look out there.
chrome://settings/content/automaticDownloads?search=download
If not that,
Try with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps