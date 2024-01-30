Can't access internet with Vivaldi + Lantern VPN
-
I love this Vivaldi browser!
Also I used Lantern VPN with Microsoft Edge and other browsers earlier.
Why I can't use Lantern VPN with Vivaldi browser?
Maybe I don't know special settings for this browser?
What should I do?
May be you can advice an other best VPN for Vivaldi?
Thank you!
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Try on a clean profile [point 3 of Basic Steps]
If still continues, Report it to the Extension's / Program Dev.
Also explain what means "Can't use Lantern on Vivaldi"
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
Wow! Thank you!
I thought it might be much easier)))))))))))))))
I examine it later)))))))))))
I need a time to undarstand this secret settings)))
-
Meanwhile you can explain what are the simptons related to not working