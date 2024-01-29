Mendeley extension "aborted" on vivaldi
cant save my references with mendeley extension because vivaldi "block". already give all permitions possible for this extension, maybe could be a problem on another configuration? if someone could help me, i would be so gratefull. sorry for my bad english
Hi,
Some Extensions doesn't work in V since it's different to Chrome and its Devs usually doesn't check on it.
Try the below steps and report to the Extension's Dev if continue failing.
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
Also,
Some useful links:
