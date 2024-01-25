Outgoing emails on my desktop get stuck in the outbox and will not send. No error code is given just that it failed to send. I enabled the log and it said "Failed to send: Can't send mail - all recipients were rejected." But, the email address is correct and I even trying sending to my own Gmail account and that had the same result.

I receive messages with no problem. I haven't used Vivaldi Mail recently so I suspect some update with Vivaldi or Windows 11 may be the issue.

My outgoing server settings are: smtp.vivaldi.net; 465; SSL/TLS; [My user name and password]

There is a green "verified" box and checkmark.

Can someone help me and explain it like you would to a novice? Thanks.