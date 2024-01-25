Failed to send: Can't send mail - all recipients were rejected
-
Outgoing emails on my desktop get stuck in the outbox and will not send. No error code is given just that it failed to send. I enabled the log and it said "Failed to send: Can't send mail - all recipients were rejected." But, the email address is correct and I even trying sending to my own Gmail account and that had the same result.
I receive messages with no problem. I haven't used Vivaldi Mail recently so I suspect some update with Vivaldi or Windows 11 may be the issue.
My outgoing server settings are: smtp.vivaldi.net; 465; SSL/TLS; [My user name and password]
There is a green "verified" box and checkmark.
Can someone help me and explain it like you would to a novice? Thanks.
-
Hi,
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
First of all,
Restart Vivaldi and the OS.
Then,
Try to delete the Vivaldi WebMail Cookies and rest of its Site Data + whole Vivaldi Cache
Also check
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags [if manually enabled]
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
Thanks for the quick reply.
Vivaldi version: 6.5.3206.57
Started today but I have not sent mail using Vivaldi for a couple of years.
Windows 11 Home version 23H2
I deleted Vivaldi Webmail cookies and site data and Vivaldi cache. None of those steps resolved the problem.
I did not "clean service workers." I have no idea what that is (remember I am a novice). I did not reset flags. As a novice, I do not know what those are.
-
I also closed out everything and restarted my computer but the problem persists.
-
@marcusjusa
Hi, I can send from my vivaldi.net account but some recipients may not trust Vivaldi and block it. Iirc Microsoft do so but Google not.
A third party security software can block anything in Vivaldi, on a friends PC, Avast block email accounts, for example.
Cheers, mib
-
Good suggestion. The only third party security software I have is uBlock and Vivaldi is on the exception list.
-
@marcusjusa
Hm, I meant on OS level, Defender does nothing to Vivaldi all others can do.
It is a bit strange, can you test this with the web client?
mail.vivaldi.net
Cheers, mib
-
marcusjusa
It will not send on the web client either. I tried sending to my Gmail account and I received an error message: "SMTP Error (554): Failed to add recipient "
[email protected]" (5.7.1 <
[email protected]>: Sender address rejected: Access denied)."
--
ModEdit: eMail to Text
-
mib2berlin
@marcusjusa
I would not publish you gmail address.
Send you a mail to your vivaldi.net and Gmail account.
-
I received one email from you at my gmail account at 26 minutes after the hour (not sure what time zone you are in). The text was "And another one."
-
I also received an email from you in Vivaldi mail.
-
@marcusjusa
OK, vivaldi.net is sometimes slow but it work.
May you get get more information if you change the log level.
Type "biscuit" in the settings search field and set log level to "Debug".
Send a mail, check the logs from the status bar mail icon and save it to a text file
Set log level back to warn, debug create a lot of messages.
Past the log to https://www.toptal.com/developers/hastebin or other text file hoster.
Add the link link here, maybe we can help then.
Cheers, mib
-
-
Log from @marcusjusa :
10:29:32.829 error [Mail - outbox] Failed to send: Can't send mail - all recipients were rejected 10:34:45.418 info [Mail - detail-view, fetch-message] no listEntry 10:34:45.513 info [Mail - detail-view, fetch-message] no external source filter 10:34:52.089 info [Mail - smtp, send] [[email protected]]subject:"email address" 10:34:53.457 info [Mail - smtp, onidle] [[email protected]] 10:34:53.781 info [Mail - smtp, onclose] [[email protected]]Can't send mail - all recipients were rejected 10:34:53.781 info [Mail - smtp, onclose] 10:34:53.781 error [Mail - outbox] Failed to send: Can't send mail - all recipients were rejected 10:34:53.781 info [Mail - outbox] Failed to send 1 message
I pasted it here because it's only a few lines, thought it were much more.
A user post this error was a profile issue:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90117/solved-persistent-notification-can-t-send-mail-all-recipients-rejected
You can create a second profile and test this or remove the account with delete all mails and add it again.
This is not working with a POP3 account but no problem with IMAP.
Maybe another user have a better idea but I would do so.
Cheers, mib
-
Thanks. I tried a second profile and that did not work. Unfortunately, I think I will not continue using Vivaldi mail unless someone has another Idea I could try.