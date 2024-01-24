I'd love to see the name of the workspace occupying the active window as Window title.

Because now it is the ''tab-title'' that is shown when we use Alt+Tab'ing (or hovering over taskbar)

(It's like an "indirect" way to have window-renaming!)

As many have pointed out in feature request like "Renaming of Window-title:"

When searcing for a window that has your wanted tab inside it is "hard" because the tab-name in no way a "tag" that reveals something about the rest of the tabs inside that window (think like: if your tabs "are random" (ie. DB com + VG .com + FB .com rather than [ DB. com + DB. com +DB. com ].