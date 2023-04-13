Tab Color per Workspace
MasterLeo29 Ambassador
Greetings,
This is a quick, simple css mod for a simple idea : Change tab color for a specific workspace
Here's the css code:
div#browser:has(div.tabbar-workspace-button button[title="Workspace Name Here"]) { --colorTabBar: magenta !important; }
Just switch the color and the button title to fit your needs.
Edit:
Also had the idea to make a JS mod to swap themes according to the workspace, but that idea is still "cooking"
RadekPilich
I would like to do a different text / background color for workspaces in the workspace chooser drop down list,, it's hard to navigate visually having more than 10 workspaces. Do you by any chance know how?
barbudo2005
Use this code:
button.workspace-item-wrapper.draggable[title="VARIOS"] .avatar.picker svg {filter: brightness(50%) sepia(100) saturate(60) hue-rotate(200deg) !important;} button.workspace-item-wrapper.draggable[title="VARIOS"] .title p {color: #0a57a7 !important;} button.workspace-item-wrapper.draggable[title="HISTORICA"] .avatar.picker svg {filter: brightness(50%) sepia(100) saturate(60) hue-rotate(100deg) !important;} button.workspace-item-wrapper.draggable[title="HISTORICA"] .title p {color: #008b00 !important;} button.workspace-item-wrapper.draggable[title="SERIES, IMDB & YT"] .avatar.picker svg {filter: brightness(50%) sepia(100) saturate(60) hue-rotate(360deg) !important;} button.workspace-item-wrapper.draggable[title="SERIES, IMDB & YT"] .title p {color: #e72f04 !important;}
barbudo2005
Better code for you:
button.workspace-item-wrapper.draggable[title="VARIOS"] .avatar.picker svg {filter: brightness(50%) sepia(100) saturate(60) hue-rotate(200deg) !important;} button.workspace-item-wrapper.draggable[title="VARIOS"] .title p {color: blue !important; font-weight: 700 !important;} button.workspace-item-wrapper.draggable[title="VARIOS"] {background: white !important;}
To get a specific color for the svg assume that the red instead of being 360° is 0° (is the same) and follows this pattern:
RadekPilich
@barbudo2005 awesome, appreciated, thanks a lot!
barbudo2005
