@barbudo2005

The active tab is the one that is shown in the browser. The default UI for the window panel marks the active tab with a little dot and bold font.

If you change the active tab by double-clicking in the window panel, then of course you will see the active tab. But if you scroll around a long list of tabs / groups / workspaces in the window panel, it's not quickly possible to find your way back to the active tab.

Also I noticed that in case your active tab is in a tab group or workspace that is folded / closed in the window panel, you can't find it at all.

It's possible to change the active tab with CTRL-Tab, this will allow you to switch from a tab that was visible in an opened tab-group to a tab that is in a closed tab-group. Then if you look at the window panel, you can't see which is the active tab any more.

My suggestion no. 3 from the OP would make it possible to find the active tab visually.

Another solution would be to automatically open the tab group / workspace that the current tab is in. (This would need thought about what to do when you leave that tab again with CTRL-Tab. Return tab group to previous state or leave opened?)

Another idea: when switching the active tab in any way, the window panel could automatically center on the new active tab (necessarily opening any group it's in).

I like the backslash shortcut to close all the workspaces in the window panel.

It would be cool to have another shortcut to jump to the active tab, again necessarily opening any group it's in.