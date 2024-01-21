Cloudflare telling me my browser out of date
Today I updated my Vivaldi browser. So now I have - 6.5.3206.55 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
But now if I visit a site protected by Cloudflare it tells me my browser is out of date. My only choice at the moment is to switch to another Browser. What else can i do?
Note: I have changed nothing else - no added extensions, and my time date are correct. I have tried using a VPN and get the same cloudflare error. I tried using Firefox and have no problems.
mib2berlin
@vivaldi8227
Hi, can you add links to such pages, please?
Cloudflare itself open fine in 6.5.
Cheers, mib
Hi,
Ive tried all your suggested solutions - when I use the Guest user then Cloudflare works fine. But when I use any of the other recommendations - resetting etc then it doesnt work. I did the First Run thing but it still shows as browser out of date.
The site I am trying to access is - https://1337x.to/home/
Thanks for your help
Being it works on Guess Profile, you have some kind of setting pushing it.
The First Run is the Clean Profile?
mib2berlin
@vivaldi8227
I have to disable uBlock to reach the page.
The Vivaldi add blocker is disabled in the guest mode, try to disable
in for this page.
You can disable it with the shield icon in the address bar for a page.
Cheers, mib
Odd thing here. Added https://1337x.to/home/ to the exceptions of the Trackers and Adblocking section of Vivaldi settings. I cleaned Cache, Storage and Application Cache over the last hour and I got the message the browser is out of date. But when I change the settings in site preferences to not block ads and trackers using the shield icon in the address bar the message goes through and I got taken to the website. Once the website has loaded you can switch back to blocking ads and trackers without getting the message again.
Try to whitelist Cloudflare
Maybe there's some kind of script blocked.
@EricJH I got the same on the site earlier. Solution was the same - temporarily disable uBlock, close tab, reload the site, and it was fine again.
On the site it says:
Update: Website is DDoS attacked.
So probably they've increased their Cloudflare protection, maybe only temporarily.
No-one knows exactly how Cloudflare's protection works, but it's never about the browser being outdated long as people are running recent Vivaldi versions, it's just bad user agent detection.
Hi, Turning off trackers and ads for that site using the shield worked. Thanks
I didnt know I could do that per individual site. Thanks everyone for your help.