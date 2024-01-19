Add shortcut to home screen
-
Try to add url as shortcut on home screen but no option in Vivaldi menu. I am sure it used to be there
-
Aaron Translator
-
Not in Vivaldi Android on tablet
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hKZOv0LHhsZ_hmcQK-HQcOjCxbTMAu2S/view?usp=drivesdk
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version: |
- Device Model: |
--
In your updated version the text changed to Install App
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
mib2berlin
@mnewton
Hi.
Please add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
I cant test this but I guess we have tablet user to help/test this.
Cheers, mib
-
This is from Huawei Mate Pad 10.4
Install App creates a shorcut on the launcher
-
The website https://www.nittec.org does give the same "install app" which when you select it does eventually "add to home automatically" which is ok.
-
Vivaldi 6.5.3217.68
Android 13; SM-X200 Build/TP1A.220624.014
-
So they just changed the option text.
-
Maybe dependent on the url , other url's are fine
just switched to app with this, maybe the .org
for some reason
-
nellaiseemai
Those websites which can generate PWA (independent tab without any browser interface) as twitter.com only shows "install app". Those websites which add shortcut on the home screen that when clicked only opens a tab in the browser shows "add to home screen".