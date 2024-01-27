[With Hitman Pro] A flood of Vivaldi-related errors in Windows Event Viewer...
netarchitech
I am getting a flood of Vivaldi-related errors in Windows Event Viewer. A sample error report is listed below and the faulting application name, exception code and fault offset are the same for all the errors:
Faulting application name: vivaldi.exe, version: 6.5.3206.55, time stamp: 0x65a68624 Faulting module name: unknown, version: 0.0.0.0, time stamp: 0x00000000 Exception code: 0xc0000005 Fault offset: 0x0000000000211ea6 Faulting process id: 0x6e30 Faulting application start time: 0x01da4ab0740b64fc Faulting application path: C:\Users\\********\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe Faulting module path: unknown Report Id: edc03419-9e7e-4976-97cc-706ec4da6c12 Faulting package full name: Faulting package-relative application ID:
I searched as best I could, given Exception code: 0xc0000005 is a very common error code, plus the lack of any additional/supportive information in the remainder of the Error report has led me to the Vivaldi Forum in hopes of possibly finding an answer to this frustrating situation...
Thanks in advance for any thoughts or ideas as to what may be causing this issue...
DoctorG Ambassador
@netarchitech You are the second person with such errors in Windows Event Viewer!
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94389/countless-crash-entries-in-windows-eventlog/1
@netarchitech I thinks some external program like antivirus oder internet security solution causing this flooded error log.
Hello @DoctorG,
Thanks for the swift reply...You may be right about another program causing this situation...The problem is there is only the 0xc0000005 error code to work with...
@DoctorG Thanks for the link to the other incident... It always helps to know you're not the only one dealing with the situation...
@netarchitech But the Vivaldi works and you see no problem while surfing with it?
Please tell which antivirus or internet security tools you have installed and which Windows version.
@DoctorG Yes, Vivaldi is functioning...I have Microsoft Defender and HitManProAlert installed on this Windows 10 Pro PC (version 10.0.19045)...
DoctorG Ambassador
@netarchitech said in A flood of Vivaldi-related errors in Windows Event Viewer...:
Yes, Vivaldi is functioning...
You should be happy.
I have Microsoft Defender and HitManProAlert installed
Defender does not cause such event logs.
Must be HitManProAlert which causes it. Nothing Vivaldi can fix.
Please ask https://hitmanpro.zendesk.com/hc/en-us first. Tell us what they answer.
@DoctorG said in A flood of Vivaldi-related errors in Windows Event Viewer...:
You should be happy.
Yes, I am...I have come to really enjoy using Vivaldi...I especially like the Web Panels
Defender does not cause such event logs.
Must be HitManProAlert which causes it. Nothing Vivaldi can fix.
Please ask https://hitmanpro.zendesk.com/hc/en-us first. Tell us what they answer.
Thanks for the HMPA Support link...I will follow up with Sophos and report back...
@DoctorG Thanks again for your time, effort and support with this issue...It is greatly appreciated!
@DoctorG said in A flood of Vivaldi-related errors in Windows Event Viewer...:
Must be HitManProAlert which causes it. Nothing Vivaldi can fix.
Please ask https://hitmanpro.zendesk.com/hc/en-us first. Tell us what they answer.
Update: I haven't heard back from HMPA Support yet and the flood of Errors continues unabated...Furthermore, I've done some research on the Exception Code (0xc0000005) in the original Error message and came across this:
https://www.makeuseof.com/fix-error-code-0xc0000005-windows/
I've stepped through a number of the proposed fixes in the article, but, unfortunately, nothing has resolved the issue...
Update: I've upgraded to the latest version (6.5.3206.57 (Stable channel) (64-bit)) and the steady stream of Errors persist...
Anyone else out there dealing with this issue?
@netarchitech Nope.
In case the above troubleshooting would not make a difference we may need to focus on Hitman Pro Alert. I am not familiar with the program but would it be possible to add Vivaldi to exceptions from being monitored? When possible see if that makes a difference. Alternatively temporarily uninstall HPA, reboot your computer and see if that makes a difference. When possible export HPA's settings before uninstalling.
@EricJH Thank you for your input...I really appreciate the additional perspective...I'll see what I can do with HMPA and I'm thinking I need to go back to Sophos (they bought HMPA from SurfRight) and see if they have anything additional to add to the conversation...I am subscribed to HMPA, so I'll see what my subscription $$$ gets me in terms of support...
I've submitted a Support Request to HMPA so we'll see what they have to say...
Update: I received a response from HMPA Support:
Hi MR,
Yes we've noticed, and reported to Vivaldi including debug output etc, so far no luck for solving the issue (we're not the root-cause).
Only workaround available for now is to uninstall the 64 bit version and run the 32 bit one that doesn't have this issue.
It would also be helpful to report this "bug" to vivaldi and refer to VB-102050 as the ID we've raised this crashing on with them.
Kind Regards,
Rick
HitmanPro Tech Support
So, as suggested, I have reported this "bug" to Vivaldi...Stay tuned...
@netarchitech said in A flood of Vivaldi-related errors in Windows Event Viewer...:
I have reported this "bug" to Vivaldi
Which bug number?
@DoctorG I submitted the bug report to Vivaldi and added "VB-102050" as suggested by HMPA Support...I haven't received confirmation from Vivaldi that they actually received my submission so I don't have a bug number, but I remain hopeful that it got through and there might be a solution somewhere a little further on down the road...
In the meantime, I guess I'll follow the advice/workaround offered by HMPA Support of uninstalling the 64-bit version and installing the 32-bit version to stop the flood...