I am getting a flood of Vivaldi-related errors in Windows Event Viewer. A sample error report is listed below and the faulting application name, exception code and fault offset are the same for all the errors:

Faulting application name: vivaldi.exe, version: 6.5.3206.55, time stamp: 0x65a68624 Faulting module name: unknown, version: 0.0.0.0, time stamp: 0x00000000 Exception code: 0xc0000005 Fault offset: 0x0000000000211ea6 Faulting process id: 0x6e30 Faulting application start time: 0x01da4ab0740b64fc Faulting application path: C:\Users\\********\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe Faulting module path: unknown Report Id: edc03419-9e7e-4976-97cc-706ec4da6c12 Faulting package full name: Faulting package-relative application ID:

I searched as best I could, given Exception code: 0xc0000005 is a very common error code, plus the lack of any additional/supportive information in the remainder of the Error report has led me to the Vivaldi Forum in hopes of possibly finding an answer to this frustrating situation...

Thanks in advance for any thoughts or ideas as to what may be causing this issue...