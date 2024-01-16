Hey everybody.

On macOS computers I use a software product, an app, from a company called Many Tricks to hide my desktop clutter like all the icons on my desktop.

I often present at work and use the Vivaldi web browser when I'm sharing what is on my computer devices' displays.

Because I use Vivaldi's Speed Dial features a lot, I would like to have an option where I can temporarily hide what's showing in my Speed Dial while I'm presenting.

And I think it would be super useful to have a curtain feature or icon somewhere easily accessible in the Vivaldi web browser that when enabled, would hide what's inside Speed Dial.

Actually, I'd like it if this feature was available on all devices Vivaldi runs on, including iOS and Android mobile devices, not just typical or regular desktop computers.

Here's a video of how the app I mentioned works: https://manytricks.com/desktopcurtain/