Speed Dial Curtain - A way to temporarily hide bookmarks clutter
Hey everybody.
On macOS computers I use a software product, an app, from a company called Many Tricks to hide my desktop clutter like all the icons on my desktop.
I often present at work and use the Vivaldi web browser when I'm sharing what is on my computer devices' displays.
Because I use Vivaldi's Speed Dial features a lot, I would like to have an option where I can temporarily hide what's showing in my Speed Dial while I'm presenting.
And I think it would be super useful to have a curtain feature or icon somewhere easily accessible in the Vivaldi web browser that when enabled, would hide what's inside Speed Dial.
Actually, I'd like it if this feature was available on all devices Vivaldi runs on, including iOS and Android mobile devices, not just typical or regular desktop computers.
Here's a video of how the app I mentioned works: https://manytricks.com/desktopcurtain/
For inspiration, here's another way to implement something like the feature request I'm talking about above.
The folks over at 37signals have an email service called Hey where they implemented a similar feature called Cover Art.
As a workaround you could temporarily set your homepage to a blank tab when needed.
stardepp Translator
@getraf Perhaps the Vivaldi break mode is useful here?
You can also use a keyboard shortcut for this function.
@stardepp Thanks for your idea. This would stop me from using the Vivaldi web browser for presentation purposes, so I don't think that would work.
@LonM Good idea. This is what I'm currently doing, but it's definitely a workaround. It would be more convenient to have something built-in to switch on and off.
marialeal Vivaldi Team
@getraf Hey! Thanks for your feature request. Here's another workaround: add another Speed Dial page without any Bookmarks in it (or just Bookmarks related to work). You'd just need to click on "Speed Dial 1" or the + icon in case you already have more than one Speed Dial page.
Here is my setup. "Speed Dial" is where I have all my SD Bookmarks, but "Speed Dial 1" is empty, as you can see.
If you want the empty Speed Dial to show up first when you click on the Home button, you just need to move it to the first position (making it Speed Dial 1). You can always rename these.
Alternatively, in the Bookmarks Panel, if you right click on on the Speed Dial folder, there is a command called "Remove from Speed Dial" (6th from the top on Vivaldi / Windows). This removes the bookmarks from the Start Page.
If you right click on the Speed Dial folder again, there will be a command called "Use as Speed Dial" which adds back the bookmarks to the Start Page.
Not as elegant as an on / off switch, but not terribly difficult to use either.
@marialeal Love this idea! I'm immediately using this from now on. Thank you.
@bluewave Helpful to know, thank you.
@marialeal Didn't even know this was possible. Thanks. Better than my idea.
marialeal Vivaldi Team