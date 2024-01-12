Unable to download extensions from the chrome store.
-
ronottenwess
When I try to download an extensions from the chrome store I get a message of "download error: download interrupted. The downlaod page indicates "blocked' - nothing else. Then I see a message across the top that says: Apps, extensions and user scripts cannot be added from this website. It appears to be a vivaldi message.
Any ideas?
-
@ronottenwess Webstore in vivaldi settings is enabled?
Can you provide a screenshot of the error?
-
ronottenwess
I can copy it to a word doc but can't get it to this response.
-
Hi,
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Check @Hadden89 's post and this:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/extensions/#Install_an_extension_in_Vivaldi
Otherwise
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
@ronottenwess Blocked can be also due extensions, likely a download manager or a security extension
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/#Test_in_a_different_profile
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/#Disable_Extensions