Editing YouTube comments is impossible.
Hi guys. I often watch some technical repair YouTube videos and I do like to comment, however unless I concentrate very hard I often do have typos (spelling mistakes) in my sentences and it annoys enough so that I usually try to edit my comments and fix the mistakes. However since a couple of weeks or month I am not not able to edit my comments on mobile browsers anymore (tried with both Vivaldi and Firefox). In mobile view YouTube just doesn't have an option for editing the comment anymore when you press the three dot ... button next to your comment and in desktop view mode the button is there but the text box just doesn't become active anymore no matter what I do. It just doesn't react to the edit option. This annoys the living cr*p out of me because I now always will have to walk over to my desktop computer or laptop and turn it on and use the desktop browser (i.e. Vivaldi) to edit the comment.
Is anyone experiencing this as well? Is it on YouTube's side or can this he fixed in the browser? I tried spoofing the user agent but without success. Any help is greatly appreciated because this is driving me nuts. Thank you an bye for now!
Vivaldi Version: 6.5.3217.45 Since when happens: hard to tell exactly since when. Weeks maybe months OS / Version: Android 12 Device Model: Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
@Zalex108
Removed all service workers and cleared all browser data except history. Logged back in into YT. Same issue. Edit command missing in mobile view and nonfunctional in desktop view. Same on Firefox. Seems like YouTube is broken.
I've been able to test it, it happens the same, either in Mobile/Desktop view, Edit comments option doesn't appear.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro | A10 MIUI 12.5 | Xiaomi EU
Will try later on A13 device
But if happens on FF too, then would be something else.
Thanks for confirming and glad I am not alone.
UPDATE
On Desktop View the Edit/Delete option appears, at the bottom of other videos, but the Edit option goes to Add a New Comment instead of Edit.
It happens on both:
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro | A10 MIUI 12.5 | Xiaomi EU
Samsung A13 | A13 OneUI 5.1
Previously didn't see it.