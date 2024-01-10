Vivaldi feels sluggish on macOS?
I've feel that Vivaldi feels slow and heavy on my MacBook Pro. Especially when opening new tabs and navigating through the interface, it seems like the browser isn't as smooth and responsive as I would like compared to something like firefox or brave. I’m I the only one that feels like this?
Specs: MacBook Pro Intel Core i5-7267U 512gb SSD 8GB ram
Vivaldi 6.4
No, you're not.
I am with M1 Pro Macbook pro with 10 cores and I feel the same. It also eats through the battery much faster, especially when watching video, e.g. on youtube.
Yesterday, I've also ran tests between Vivaldi, Opera, MS Edge, Chrome and Firefox with Speedometer 2.0 and 2.1.
Vivaldi is noticeably slower than Opera and Chrome in my case Vivaldi got 260 points, Edge was about 290, and Opera was 315 Chrome was like 340, firefox was between edge and Opera.
A month or two ago, the situation was similar, vivaldi was much slower than the competition on my machine except Firefox which had similar score, but Chrome and Opera were much-much faster, as I remember they were making about 340 for Opera and 370 for Chrome. I guess there was some chromium update which slowed-down something, or there's something new on my mac which leads to this, but in all cases, Vivaldi gives me the worst result and for sure drains the battery during playback compared to chrome/ Opera.
This was ran in Private window with ad-blocking disabled to maximize performance.
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
