No, you're not.

I am with M1 Pro Macbook pro with 10 cores and I feel the same. It also eats through the battery much faster, especially when watching video, e.g. on youtube.

Yesterday, I've also ran tests between Vivaldi, Opera, MS Edge, Chrome and Firefox with Speedometer 2.0 and 2.1.

Vivaldi is noticeably slower than Opera and Chrome in my case Vivaldi got 260 points, Edge was about 290, and Opera was 315 Chrome was like 340, firefox was between edge and Opera.

A month or two ago, the situation was similar, vivaldi was much slower than the competition on my machine except Firefox which had similar score, but Chrome and Opera were much-much faster, as I remember they were making about 340 for Opera and 370 for Chrome. I guess there was some chromium update which slowed-down something, or there's something new on my mac which leads to this, but in all cases, Vivaldi gives me the worst result and for sure drains the battery during playback compared to chrome/ Opera.

This was ran in Private window with ad-blocking disabled to maximize performance.