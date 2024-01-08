Weird Crashing Bug on Chromium/Vivaldi
Hi everyone,
Hoping for some help here on how to troubleshoot/identify a bug.
Vivaldi on Mac Os M1 Max. 6.5.3206.50 (Stable channel) (arm64)
I am going through something crazy on Chromium based browsers - specifically Vivaldi and Google Chrome. I left Chrome to come to Vivaldi thinking the crashes would stop but then realized that its the same base.
I am not even sure how to begin troubleshooting because it is so random. There's no specific action that I do that causes the browser to crash. It could be as simple as a click of a button, changing tabs. It just crashes while being used.
For example, I was on a google meet call and then the rainbow icon shows on the mac and I can't click on any tabs whatsoever but the call keeps running and I can continue to hear people in the conference call.
I feel like this happened about 2 weeks ago with the recent chrome update - maybe it was major? I am sorry, I am a user.
Hi,
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
Also,
Some useful links:
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps