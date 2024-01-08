Vivaldi PID has been cloned by local ISP
tapchi889saigon
I recently open netstat (cmd) and seeing a cccconnection with other PID of Vivaldi,its shows name address is Vivaldi.exe. I just endtask to this PID using taskkill PID (cmd) .Vivaldi browser continuing run good , and the clone pid disappears.But , they reconnect on next restart devices.How to solve the bad PID vivaldi clone ? attach my video screen recorder for forum.
Clone Vivaldi PID by a local ISP
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
For security,
Make the Video accessible without account or host it into another place.
Thx
Also,
Some useful links:
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
DoctorG Ambassador
@tapchi889saigon Tell us output of
tasklist /M vivaldi*