Clear Data on Exit
-
Hi Vivaldi,
First, Wishing all the best for this Year!
Many users must have requested! Serious web-browsers have this option, why not Vivaldi?
-
If you want all data cleared, use a private window. There’s also a command to clear browsing data. You could potentially create a command chain + button + modification which automatically opens the dialog, confirms it and closes the browser.
-
@tonialb, in the Privacy settings > Cookies >Session only, same with History.
Apart you can use Site Bleacher, these delete all Data after closing a Tab (cookies, local storages, IndexedDBs, service workers, cache storages, filesystems and webSQLs), except from sites you whitelisted, all other "you had never visited" using it.
-
In addition to these options, which in my opinion I call them as workaround, so difficult is for Vivaldi's developers to have a session specifically for this case?!
I don't like to use Private Window, nor an extension for a basic feature, which a modern browser should it have!
-
Hi,
Vote for your prefered one.
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=exit&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-