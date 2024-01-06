VIVALDI NOT PLAYING VIDEOS

Hey i have been using vivaldi for sometime now but i have a problem that was here since the first time i installed it, Some videos on some websites don't play for example: instagram, twitter videos and most streaming websites like this vide: https://v5.voiranime.com/anime/one-piece/one-piece-1088-vostfr/

(I tested that link on another browser: chrome, edge and firefox and it worked just fine) And the weird thing is that youtube videos work perfectly.

I have already tried following Troubelshouting steps but problem still here.

Please help me

Vivaldi Version: 6.5.3206.50

Since when happens: Since i installed vivaldi

OS / Version: Window 11

Device Model: Laptop Lenovo Idea-Pad 4