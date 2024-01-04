Import Export Command Chains
What?
This is helps import and export command chains for Vivaldi.
This mod comes with the ability to directly install code exported through the code block (
```) of the Vivaldi forum.
You will see an install button under the code below after installing the mod.
{"category":"CATEGORY_COMMAND_CHAIN","chain":[{"key":"1e335c06-1036-4b76-be45-20fea16ab840","label":"Công cụ dành cho Nhà phát triển Console","name":"COMMAND_DEVTOOLS_CONSOLE"}],"key":"clqhvm7yg011g3564a9l2s3hk","label":"DevTools","name":"COMMAND_clqhvm7yg011g3564a9l2s3hk"}
Demo
Installation
You can learn how to install here.
Javascript:
/* * Import Export Command Chains * Written by Tam710562 */ (function () { 'use strict'; const gnoh = { uuid: { check: function (id) { return !/^[0-9A-F]{8}-[0-9A-F]{4}-[4][0-9A-F]{3}-[89AB][0-9A-F]{3}-[0-9A-F]{12}$/i.test(id); }, generate: function (ids) { let d = Date.now() + performance.now(); let r; const id = 'xxxxxxxx-xxxx-4xxx-yxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx'.replace(/[xy]/g, function (c) { r = (d + Math.random() * 16) % 16 | 0; d = Math.floor(d / 16); return (c === 'x' ? r : (r & 0x3 | 0x8)).toString(16); }); if (Array.isArray(ids) && ids.includes(id)) { return this.uuid.generate(ids); } return id; } }, addStyle: function (css, id, isNotMin) { this.styles = this.styles || {}; if (Array.isArray(css)) { css = css.join(isNotMin === true ? '\n' : ''); } id = id || this.uuid.generate(Object.keys(this.styles)); this.styles[id] = this.createElement('style', { html: css || '', 'data-id': id }, document.head); return this.styles[id]; }, createElement: function (tagName, attribute, parent, inner, options) { if (typeof tagName === 'undefined') { return; } if (typeof options === 'undefined') { options = {}; } if (typeof options.isPrepend === 'undefined') { options.isPrepend = false; } const el = document.createElement(tagName); if (!!attribute && typeof attribute === 'object') { for (const key in attribute) { if (key === 'text') { el.textContent = attribute[key]; } else if (key === 'html') { el.innerHTML = attribute[key]; } else if (key === 'style' && typeof attribute[key] === 'object') { for (const css in attribute.style) { el.style.setProperty(css, attribute.style[css]); } } else if (key === 'events' && typeof attribute[key] === 'object') { for (const event in attribute.events) { if (typeof attribute.events[event] === 'function') { el.addEventListener(event, attribute.events[event]); } } } else if (typeof el[key] !== 'undefined') { el[key] = attribute[key]; } else { if (typeof attribute[key] === 'object') { attribute[key] = JSON.stringify(attribute[key]); } el.setAttribute(key, attribute[key]); } } } if (!!inner) { if (!Array.isArray(inner)) { inner = [inner]; } for (let i = 0; i < inner.length; i++) { if (inner[i].nodeName) { el.append(inner[i]); } else { el.append(this.createElementFromHTML(inner[i])); } } } if (typeof parent === 'string') { parent = document.querySelector(parent); } if (!!parent) { if (options.isPrepend) { parent.prepend(el); } else { parent.append(el); } } return el; }, createElementFromHTML: function (html) { return this.createElement('template', { html: (html || '').trim() }).content; }, constant: { dialogButtons: { submit: { label: chrome.i18n.getMessage('_79__75_0') || 'OK', type: 'submit' }, cancel: { label: chrome.i18n.getMessage('_67_ancel0') || 'Cancel', cancel: true }, primary: { class: 'primary' }, danger: { class: 'danger' }, default: {} } }, getFormData: function (formElement) { if (!formElement || formElement.nodeName !== 'FORM') { return; } const data = {}; function setOrPush(key, value, isOnly) { if (data.hasOwnProperty(key) && isOnly !== true) { if (!Array.isArray(data[key])) { data[key] = data[key] != null ? [data[key]] : []; } if (value != null) { data[key].push(value); } } else { data[key] = value; } } const inputElements = Array.from(formElement.elements).filter(function (field) { if (field.name) { switch (field.nodeName) { case 'INPUT': switch (field.type) { case 'button': case 'image': case 'reset': case 'submit': return false; } break; case 'BUTTON': return false; } return true; } else { return false; } }); if (inputElements.length === 0) { return; } inputElements.forEach(function (field) { if (field.name) { switch (field.nodeName) { case 'INPUT': switch (field.type) { case 'color': case 'email': case 'hidden': case 'password': case 'search': case 'tel': case 'text': case 'time': case 'url': case 'month': case 'week': setOrPush(field.name, field.value); break; case 'checkbox': if (field.checked) { setOrPush(field.name, field.value || field.checked); } else { setOrPush(field.name, null); } break; case 'radio': if (field.checked) { setOrPush(field.name, field.value || field.checked, true); } else { setOrPush(field.name, null, true); } break; case 'date': case 'datetime-local': const date = new Date(field.value); if (isFinite(date)) { date.setTime(d.getTime() + d.getTimezoneOffset() * 60000); setOrPush(field.name, date); } else { setOrPush(field.name, null); } break; case 'file': setOrPush(field.name, field.files); break; case 'number': case 'range': if (field.value && isFinite(Number(field.value))) { setOrPush(field.name, Number(field.value)); } else { setOrPush(field.name, null); } break; } break; case 'TEXTAREA': setOrPush(field.name, field.value); break; case 'SELECT': switch (field.type) { case 'select-one': setOrPush(field.name, field.value); break; case 'select-multiple': Array.from(field.options).forEach(function (option) { if (option.selected) { setOrPush(field.name, option.value); } else { setOrPush(field.name, null); } }); break; } break; case 'BUTTON': break; } } }); return data; }, dialog: function (title, content, buttons = [], config) { let modalBg; let dialog; let cancelEvent; const id = this.uuid.generate(); if (!config) { config = {}; } if (typeof config.autoClose === 'undefined') { config.autoClose = true; } function onKeyCloseDialog(key) { if (key === 'Esc') { closeDialog(true); } } function onClickCloseDialog(event) { if (config.autoClose && !event.target.closest('.dialog-custom[data-dialog-id="' + id + '"]')) { closeDialog(true); } } function closeDialog(isCancel) { if (isCancel === true && cancelEvent) { cancelEvent.bind(this)(gnoh.getFormData(dialog)); } if (modalBg) { modalBg.remove(); } vivaldi.tabsPrivate.onKeyboardShortcut.removeListener(onKeyCloseDialog); document.removeEventListener('mousedown', onClickCloseDialog); } vivaldi.tabsPrivate.onKeyboardShortcut.addListener(onKeyCloseDialog); document.addEventListener('mousedown', onClickCloseDialog); const buttonElements = []; for (let button of buttons) { button.type = button.type || 'button'; const clickEvent = button.click; if (button.cancel === true && typeof clickEvent === 'function') { cancelEvent = clickEvent; } button.events = { click: function (event) { event.preventDefault(); if (typeof clickEvent === 'function') { clickEvent.bind(this)(gnoh.getFormData(dialog)); } if (button.closeDialog !== false) { closeDialog(); } } }; delete button.click; if (button.label) { button.value = button.label; delete button.label; } buttonElements.push(this.createElement('input', button)); } const focusModal = this.createElement('span', { class: 'focus_modal', tabindex: '0' }); const div = this.createElement('div', { style: { width: config.width ? config.width + 'px' : '' } }); dialog = this.createElement('form', { 'data-dialog-id': id, class: 'dialog-custom modal-wrapper' }, div); if (config.class) { dialog.classList.add(config.class); } const dialogHeader = this.createElement('header', { class: 'dialog-header' }, dialog, '<h1>' + (title || '') + '</h1>'); const dialogContent = this.createElement('div', { class: 'dialog-content' }, dialog, content); if (buttons && buttons.length > 0) { const dialogFooter = this.createElement('footer', { class: 'dialog-footer' }, dialog, buttonElements); } modalBg = this.createElement('div', { id: 'modal-bg', class: 'slide' }, undefined, [focusModal.cloneNode(true), div, focusModal.cloneNode(true)]); const inner = document.querySelector('#main .inner'); if (inner) { inner.prepend(modalBg); } return { dialog: dialog, dialogHeader: dialogHeader, dialogContent: dialogContent, buttons: buttonElements, close: closeDialog }; }, alert: function (message, okEvent) { const buttonOkElement = Object.assign({}, this.constant.dialogButtons.submit, { cancel: true }); if (typeof okEvent === 'function') { buttonOkElement.click = function (data) { okEvent.bind(this)(data); }; } return this.dialog('Gnoh', message, [buttonOkElement], { width: 400, class: 'dialog-javascript' }); }, timeOut: function (callback, conditon, timeout) { setTimeout(function wait() { let result; if (!conditon) { result = document.getElementById('browser'); } else if (typeof conditon === 'string') { result = document.querySelector(conditon); } else if (typeof conditon === 'function') { result = conditon(); } else { return; } if (result) { callback(result); } else { setTimeout(wait, timeout || 300); } }, timeout || 300); }, element: { appendAtIndex: function (element, parentElement, index) { if (index >= parentElement.children.length) { parentElement.append(element) } else { parentElement.insertBefore(element, parentElement.children[index]) } }, getIndex: function (element) { return Array.from(element.parentElement.children).indexOf(element); }, }, }; const messageType = 'import-export-command-chains'; let timeOut; const urls = { quickCommands: 'chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/components/settings/settings.html?path=qc', general: 'chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/components/settings/settings.html?path=general', }; const icons = { import: '<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 24 24"><path d="M2 12H4V17H20V12H22V17C22 18.11 21.11 19 20 19H4C2.9 19 2 18.11 2 17V12M12 15L17.55 9.54L16.13 8.13L13 11.25V2H11V11.25L7.88 8.13L6.46 9.55L12 15Z" /></svg>', export: '<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 24 24"><path d="M2 12H4V17H20V12H22V17C22 18.11 21.11 19 20 19H4C2.9 19 2 18.11 2 17V12M12 2L6.46 7.46L7.88 8.88L11 5.75V15H13V5.75L16.13 8.88L17.55 7.45L12 2Z" /></svg>', }; const langs = { copy: chrome.i18n.getMessage('verb_4__67_opy0') || 'Copy', export: chrome.i18n.getMessage('verb_4__69_xport0') || 'Export', import: chrome.i18n.getMessage('_73_mport0') || 'Import', install: chrome.i18n.getMessage('_73_nstall0') || 'Install', }; gnoh.addStyle([ '.import-export-command-chains input[type="file"]::file-selector-button { border: 0px; border-right: 1px solid var(--colorBorder); height: 28px; padding: 0 18px; color: var(--colorFg); background: linear-gradient(var(--colorBgLightIntense) 0%, var(--colorBg) 100%); margin-right: 18px; }', '.import-export-command-chains input[type="file"]::file-selector-button:hover { background: linear-gradient(var(--colorBg), var(--colorBg)); }' ], 'import-export-command-chains'); const buttons = { import: { icon: icons.import, title: langs.import, click: async (key) => { showDialogImport(); }, index: 2, }, export: { icon: icons.export, title: langs.export, click: async (key) => { if (!key) { return; } const commandChain = await getCommandChainByKey(key); const commandChainText = JSON.stringify(commandChain); const commandChainUrl = URL.createObjectURL(new Blob([commandChainText], { type: 'application/json' })); const content = gnoh.createElement('textarea', { rows: 5, readonly: true, style: { 'resize': 'vertical', 'max-height': '300px', }, events: { click: (e) => e.target.select() }, value: JSON.stringify(commandChain), }); const buttonCopyElement = Object.assign({}, gnoh.constant.dialogButtons.submit, { label: langs.copy, click: () => { navigator.clipboard.writeText(commandChainText); }, }); const buttonExportElement = Object.assign({}, gnoh.constant.dialogButtons.submit, { label: langs.export, click: () => { chrome.downloads.download({ url: commandChainUrl, filename: `${commandChain.label.trim().replace(/\s+/g, '-').toLowerCase().replace(/[^a-z0-9-]/g, '')}.json`, saveAs: true, }); }, }); const buttonCancelElement = Object.assign({}, gnoh.constant.dialogButtons.cancel); gnoh.dialog( 'Export Command Chain', content, [buttonCopyElement, buttonExportElement, buttonCancelElement], { width: 500, class: 'import-export-command-chains', } ); }, index: 3, }, }; async function parseTextFile(file) { return new Promise((resolve, reject) => { const fileReader = new FileReader(); fileReader.onload = event => resolve(event.target.result); fileReader.onerror = error => reject(error); fileReader.readAsText(file); }) } async function showDialogImport(commandChainText) { const p1 = gnoh.createElement('p', { class: 'info', text: 'Import from code', }); const textarea = gnoh.createElement('textarea', { name: 'textarea', rows: 5, style: { 'resize': 'vertical', 'max-height': '300px', }, }); let p2 = null; let inputFile = null; const content = [p1, textarea]; if (commandChainText) { textarea.value = commandChainText; textarea.readonly = true; } else { p2 = gnoh.createElement('p', { class: 'info', text: 'Import from file', }); inputFile = gnoh.createElement('input', { name: 'file', type: 'file', accept: 'application/json', }); content.push(p2, inputFile); } const buttonInputElement = Object.assign({}, gnoh.constant.dialogButtons.submit, { label: langs.import, click: async (data) => { if (data.textarea.trim()) { commandChainText = textarea.value.trim(); } else if (data.file && data.file[0]) { commandChainText = await parseTextFile(data.file[0]); } if (!commandChainText || !checkCommandChain(commandChainText)) { gnoh.alert('Import failed'); } else { await importCommandChain(JSON.parse(commandChainText)); await reloadSetting(); } }, }); const buttonCancelElement = Object.assign({}, gnoh.constant.dialogButtons.cancel); gnoh.dialog( 'Import Command Chain', content, [buttonInputElement, buttonCancelElement], { width: 500, class: 'import-export-command-chains', } ); } function checkCommandChain(commandChainText) { let commandChain = null; try { commandChain = JSON.parse(commandChainText); } catch (e) { return false; } if ( commandChain.category !== 'CATEGORY_COMMAND_CHAIN' || !Array.from(commandChain.chain) || commandChain.chain.some(c => typeof c.key !== 'string' || gnoh.uuid.check(c.key)) || typeof commandChain.key !== 'string' || typeof commandChain.label !== 'string' || typeof commandChain.name !== 'string' ) { return false; } else { return true; } } async function getCommandChains() { return vivaldi.prefs.get('vivaldi.chained_commands.command_list'); } async function getCommandChainByKey(key) { const commandList = await getCommandChains(); const commandChain = commandList.find(c => c.key === key); if (commandChain) { return commandChain; } else { throw new Error('Key not found'); } } async function importCommandChain(commandChain) { const commandList = await getCommandChains(); const index = commandList.findIndex(c => c.key === commandChain.key); if (index === -1) { commandList.push(commandChain); } else { commandList[index] = commandChain; } vivaldi.prefs.set({ path: 'vivaldi.chained_commands.command_list', value: commandList }); } async function reloadSetting() { const tabs = await chrome.tabs.query({ url: urls.quickCommands, currentWindow: true }); if (tabs.length > 0) { await chrome.tabs.update(tabs[0].id, { url: urls.general }); chrome.tabs.onUpdated.addListener(async function listener(tabId, changeInfo) { if (changeInfo.status === 'complete' && tabId === tabs[0].id) { chrome.tabs.onUpdated.removeListener(listener); await chrome.tabs.update(tabs[0].id, { url: urls.quickCommands }); } }); } } chrome.runtime.onMessage.addListener(function (info, sender, sendResponse) { if (info.type === messageType && info.action === 'import') { showDialogImport(info.data); } }); chrome.tabs.onUpdated.addListener((tabId, changeInfo, tab) => { if (changeInfo.status === 'complete') { if (tab.url === urls.quickCommands) { if (timeOut) { timeOut.stop(); } timeOut = gnoh.timeOut(chainedCommand => { chainedCommand.importExportCommandChains = true; const masterToolbar = chainedCommand.querySelector('.master-toolbar'); const master = chainedCommand.querySelector('.master'); async function selectedKey() { const itemSelected = master.querySelector('.master-items .item-selected'); if (!itemSelected) { return; } const commandList = await getCommandChains(); const indexSelected = gnoh.element.getIndex(itemSelected); return commandList[indexSelected] && commandList[indexSelected].key; } Object.values(buttons).forEach((button) => { gnoh.element.appendAtIndex( gnoh.createElement('button', { class: 'button-toolbar', html: button.icon, title: button.title, events: { click: async (e) => { e.preventDefault(); const key = await selectedKey(); button.click(key); }, }, }), masterToolbar, button.index, ); }); }, '.Setting--ChainedCommand:not([data-import-export-command-chains="true"])'); } else if (/https:\/\/forum\.vivaldi\.net\/topic\/*/.test(tab.url)) { chrome.scripting.executeScript({ target: { tabId: tab.id }, args: [messageType, langs], func: (messageType, langs) => { if (window.importExportCommandChains) { return; } else { window.importExportCommandChains = true; } function checkCommandChain(commandChainText) { let commandChain = null; try { commandChain = JSON.parse(commandChainText); } catch (e) { return false; } if ( commandChain.category !== 'CATEGORY_COMMAND_CHAIN' || !Array.from(commandChain.chain) || commandChain.chain.some(c => typeof c.key !== 'string' || !/^[0-9A-F]{8}-[0-9A-F]{4}-[4][0-9A-F]{3}-[89AB][0-9A-F]{3}-[0-9A-F]{12}$/i.test(c.key)) || typeof commandChain.key !== 'string' || typeof commandChain.label !== 'string' || typeof commandChain.name !== 'string' ) { return false; } else { return true; } } function createInstall(node) { const codes = node.querySelectorAll('code:not([data-import-export-command-chains="true"])'); codes.forEach((code) => { code.dataset.importExportCommandChains = true; if (checkCommandChain(code.innerText.trim())) { const commandChainElement = document.createElement('div'); commandChainElement.className = 'command-chain'; const buttonInstallElement = document.createElement('button'); buttonInstallElement.className = 'btn btn-primary mb-3'; buttonInstallElement.innerText = langs.install; buttonInstallElement.addEventListener('click', () => { chrome.runtime.sendMessage({ type: messageType, action: 'import', data: code.innerText.trim(), }); }); commandChainElement.append(buttonInstallElement); const pre = code.closest('pre'); if (pre) { pre.parentNode.insertBefore(commandChainElement, pre.nextSibling); } else { code.parentNode.insertBefore(commandChainElement, code.nextSibling); } } }); } createInstall(document.body); const observer = new MutationObserver((mutationList, observer) => { mutationList.forEach(mutation => { if (mutation.addedNodes.length) { mutation.addedNodes.forEach(node => { if (node.nodeType === 1) { createInstall(node); } }); } }); }); observer.observe(document.body, { childList: true, subtree: true, }); }, }); } } }); })();
Changelog
02/01/2024
- Create the first version.
04/01/2024
- Fixed dialog button events not working
- Fixed button duplication when opening quick commands setting
- Add bottom margin for install button
- Add css to input file
@tam710562 Nicely done, this is really useful!
stardepp Translator
@tam710562 Many thanks for this very useful mod.
@tam710562
Cool man
Ability to share and ingest command chains directly! That’s cool. For testing:
{"category":"CATEGORY_COMMAND_CHAIN","chain":[{"defaultValue":"https://vivaldi.com","key":"f57b8092-9426-4bc8-8e39-fcf3e315b065","label":"Open Link in New Tab","name":"COMMAND_OPEN_LINK_DEFAULT","param":"vivaldi://experiments"},{"defaultValue":1000,"key":"2eb81004-6703-46db-9933-6afcfde924e4","label":"Delay","name":"COMMAND_CHAINED_SLEEP","param":50},{"key":"cdc3b594-d57f-417d-89ee-69be8facd3aa","label":"Developer Tools","name":"COMMAND_DEVELOPER_TOOLS"},{"key":"f0a3a628-6977-4812-ab11-96a1d1fbc08d","label":"Close Tab","name":"COMMAND_CLOSE_TAB"}],"key":"cl12fs5mr00i42z5wtv7rvu1b","label":"Inspect UI","name":"COMMAND_cl12fs5mr00i42z5wtv7rvu1b"}
What doesn’t work for me is pressing export or copy. Doesn’t copy to clipboard and no file is being put in the download folder. Have to figure out whether I’m doing something wrong. Import doesn’t work for me either.
Error:
Uncaught TypeError: gnoh.getFormData is not a function at HTMLInputElement.click (Tam710562-import-export-command-chains.js:159:42)
@luetage Thank you for reporting the error. I copied a function missing when I published it. I fixed it and some other fixes
Everything works now. Importing and exporting with files and code all ok. Already backed up all my chains