What?

This is helps import and export command chains for Vivaldi.

This mod comes with the ability to directly install code exported through the code block ( ``` ) of the Vivaldi forum.

You will see an install button under the code below after installing the mod.

{"category":"CATEGORY_COMMAND_CHAIN","chain":[{"key":"1e335c06-1036-4b76-be45-20fea16ab840","label":"Công cụ dành cho Nhà phát triển Console","name":"COMMAND_DEVTOOLS_CONSOLE"}],"key":"clqhvm7yg011g3564a9l2s3hk","label":"DevTools","name":"COMMAND_clqhvm7yg011g3564a9l2s3hk"}

Demo

Installation

You can learn how to install here.

Javascript:

/* * Import Export Command Chains * Written by Tam710562 */ (function () { 'use strict'; const gnoh = { uuid: { check: function (id) { return !/^[0-9A-F]{8}-[0-9A-F]{4}-[4][0-9A-F]{3}-[89AB][0-9A-F]{3}-[0-9A-F]{12}$/i.test(id); }, generate: function (ids) { let d = Date.now() + performance.now(); let r; const id = 'xxxxxxxx-xxxx-4xxx-yxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx'.replace(/[xy]/g, function (c) { r = (d + Math.random() * 16) % 16 | 0; d = Math.floor(d / 16); return (c === 'x' ? r : (r & 0x3 | 0x8)).toString(16); }); if (Array.isArray(ids) && ids.includes(id)) { return this.uuid.generate(ids); } return id; } }, addStyle: function (css, id, isNotMin) { this.styles = this.styles || {}; if (Array.isArray(css)) { css = css.join(isNotMin === true ? '

' : ''); } id = id || this.uuid.generate(Object.keys(this.styles)); this.styles[id] = this.createElement('style', { html: css || '', 'data-id': id }, document.head); return this.styles[id]; }, createElement: function (tagName, attribute, parent, inner, options) { if (typeof tagName === 'undefined') { return; } if (typeof options === 'undefined') { options = {}; } if (typeof options.isPrepend === 'undefined') { options.isPrepend = false; } const el = document.createElement(tagName); if (!!attribute && typeof attribute === 'object') { for (const key in attribute) { if (key === 'text') { el.textContent = attribute[key]; } else if (key === 'html') { el.innerHTML = attribute[key]; } else if (key === 'style' && typeof attribute[key] === 'object') { for (const css in attribute.style) { el.style.setProperty(css, attribute.style[css]); } } else if (key === 'events' && typeof attribute[key] === 'object') { for (const event in attribute.events) { if (typeof attribute.events[event] === 'function') { el.addEventListener(event, attribute.events[event]); } } } else if (typeof el[key] !== 'undefined') { el[key] = attribute[key]; } else { if (typeof attribute[key] === 'object') { attribute[key] = JSON.stringify(attribute[key]); } el.setAttribute(key, attribute[key]); } } } if (!!inner) { if (!Array.isArray(inner)) { inner = [inner]; } for (let i = 0; i < inner.length; i++) { if (inner[i].nodeName) { el.append(inner[i]); } else { el.append(this.createElementFromHTML(inner[i])); } } } if (typeof parent === 'string') { parent = document.querySelector(parent); } if (!!parent) { if (options.isPrepend) { parent.prepend(el); } else { parent.append(el); } } return el; }, createElementFromHTML: function (html) { return this.createElement('template', { html: (html || '').trim() }).content; }, constant: { dialogButtons: { submit: { label: chrome.i18n.getMessage('_79__75_0') || 'OK', type: 'submit' }, cancel: { label: chrome.i18n.getMessage('_67_ancel0') || 'Cancel', cancel: true }, primary: { class: 'primary' }, danger: { class: 'danger' }, default: {} } }, getFormData: function (formElement) { if (!formElement || formElement.nodeName !== 'FORM') { return; } const data = {}; function setOrPush(key, value, isOnly) { if (data.hasOwnProperty(key) && isOnly !== true) { if (!Array.isArray(data[key])) { data[key] = data[key] != null ? [data[key]] : []; } if (value != null) { data[key].push(value); } } else { data[key] = value; } } const inputElements = Array.from(formElement.elements).filter(function (field) { if (field.name) { switch (field.nodeName) { case 'INPUT': switch (field.type) { case 'button': case 'image': case 'reset': case 'submit': return false; } break; case 'BUTTON': return false; } return true; } else { return false; } }); if (inputElements.length === 0) { return; } inputElements.forEach(function (field) { if (field.name) { switch (field.nodeName) { case 'INPUT': switch (field.type) { case 'color': case 'email': case 'hidden': case 'password': case 'search': case 'tel': case 'text': case 'time': case 'url': case 'month': case 'week': setOrPush(field.name, field.value); break; case 'checkbox': if (field.checked) { setOrPush(field.name, field.value || field.checked); } else { setOrPush(field.name, null); } break; case 'radio': if (field.checked) { setOrPush(field.name, field.value || field.checked, true); } else { setOrPush(field.name, null, true); } break; case 'date': case 'datetime-local': const date = new Date(field.value); if (isFinite(date)) { date.setTime(d.getTime() + d.getTimezoneOffset() * 60000); setOrPush(field.name, date); } else { setOrPush(field.name, null); } break; case 'file': setOrPush(field.name, field.files); break; case 'number': case 'range': if (field.value && isFinite(Number(field.value))) { setOrPush(field.name, Number(field.value)); } else { setOrPush(field.name, null); } break; } break; case 'TEXTAREA': setOrPush(field.name, field.value); break; case 'SELECT': switch (field.type) { case 'select-one': setOrPush(field.name, field.value); break; case 'select-multiple': Array.from(field.options).forEach(function (option) { if (option.selected) { setOrPush(field.name, option.value); } else { setOrPush(field.name, null); } }); break; } break; case 'BUTTON': break; } } }); return data; }, dialog: function (title, content, buttons = [], config) { let modalBg; let dialog; let cancelEvent; const id = this.uuid.generate(); if (!config) { config = {}; } if (typeof config.autoClose === 'undefined') { config.autoClose = true; } function onKeyCloseDialog(key) { if (key === 'Esc') { closeDialog(true); } } function onClickCloseDialog(event) { if (config.autoClose && !event.target.closest('.dialog-custom[data-dialog-id="' + id + '"]')) { closeDialog(true); } } function closeDialog(isCancel) { if (isCancel === true && cancelEvent) { cancelEvent.bind(this)(gnoh.getFormData(dialog)); } if (modalBg) { modalBg.remove(); } vivaldi.tabsPrivate.onKeyboardShortcut.removeListener(onKeyCloseDialog); document.removeEventListener('mousedown', onClickCloseDialog); } vivaldi.tabsPrivate.onKeyboardShortcut.addListener(onKeyCloseDialog); document.addEventListener('mousedown', onClickCloseDialog); const buttonElements = []; for (let button of buttons) { button.type = button.type || 'button'; const clickEvent = button.click; if (button.cancel === true && typeof clickEvent === 'function') { cancelEvent = clickEvent; } button.events = { click: function (event) { event.preventDefault(); if (typeof clickEvent === 'function') { clickEvent.bind(this)(gnoh.getFormData(dialog)); } if (button.closeDialog !== false) { closeDialog(); } } }; delete button.click; if (button.label) { button.value = button.label; delete button.label; } buttonElements.push(this.createElement('input', button)); } const focusModal = this.createElement('span', { class: 'focus_modal', tabindex: '0' }); const div = this.createElement('div', { style: { width: config.width ? config.width + 'px' : '' } }); dialog = this.createElement('form', { 'data-dialog-id': id, class: 'dialog-custom modal-wrapper' }, div); if (config.class) { dialog.classList.add(config.class); } const dialogHeader = this.createElement('header', { class: 'dialog-header' }, dialog, '<h1>' + (title || '') + '</h1>'); const dialogContent = this.createElement('div', { class: 'dialog-content' }, dialog, content); if (buttons && buttons.length > 0) { const dialogFooter = this.createElement('footer', { class: 'dialog-footer' }, dialog, buttonElements); } modalBg = this.createElement('div', { id: 'modal-bg', class: 'slide' }, undefined, [focusModal.cloneNode(true), div, focusModal.cloneNode(true)]); const inner = document.querySelector('#main .inner'); if (inner) { inner.prepend(modalBg); } return { dialog: dialog, dialogHeader: dialogHeader, dialogContent: dialogContent, buttons: buttonElements, close: closeDialog }; }, alert: function (message, okEvent) { const buttonOkElement = Object.assign({}, this.constant.dialogButtons.submit, { cancel: true }); if (typeof okEvent === 'function') { buttonOkElement.click = function (data) { okEvent.bind(this)(data); }; } return this.dialog('Gnoh', message, [buttonOkElement], { width: 400, class: 'dialog-javascript' }); }, timeOut: function (callback, conditon, timeout) { setTimeout(function wait() { let result; if (!conditon) { result = document.getElementById('browser'); } else if (typeof conditon === 'string') { result = document.querySelector(conditon); } else if (typeof conditon === 'function') { result = conditon(); } else { return; } if (result) { callback(result); } else { setTimeout(wait, timeout || 300); } }, timeout || 300); }, element: { appendAtIndex: function (element, parentElement, index) { if (index >= parentElement.children.length) { parentElement.append(element) } else { parentElement.insertBefore(element, parentElement.children[index]) } }, getIndex: function (element) { return Array.from(element.parentElement.children).indexOf(element); }, }, }; const messageType = 'import-export-command-chains'; let timeOut; const urls = { quickCommands: 'chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/components/settings/settings.html?path=qc', general: 'chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/components/settings/settings.html?path=general', }; const icons = { import: '<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 24 24"><path d="M2 12H4V17H20V12H22V17C22 18.11 21.11 19 20 19H4C2.9 19 2 18.11 2 17V12M12 15L17.55 9.54L16.13 8.13L13 11.25V2H11V11.25L7.88 8.13L6.46 9.55L12 15Z" /></svg>', export: '<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 24 24"><path d="M2 12H4V17H20V12H22V17C22 18.11 21.11 19 20 19H4C2.9 19 2 18.11 2 17V12M12 2L6.46 7.46L7.88 8.88L11 5.75V15H13V5.75L16.13 8.88L17.55 7.45L12 2Z" /></svg>', }; const langs = { copy: chrome.i18n.getMessage('verb_4__67_opy0') || 'Copy', export: chrome.i18n.getMessage('verb_4__69_xport0') || 'Export', import: chrome.i18n.getMessage('_73_mport0') || 'Import', install: chrome.i18n.getMessage('_73_nstall0') || 'Install', }; gnoh.addStyle([ '.import-export-command-chains input[type="file"]::file-selector-button { border: 0px; border-right: 1px solid var(--colorBorder); height: 28px; padding: 0 18px; color: var(--colorFg); background: linear-gradient(var(--colorBgLightIntense) 0%, var(--colorBg) 100%); margin-right: 18px; }', '.import-export-command-chains input[type="file"]::file-selector-button:hover { background: linear-gradient(var(--colorBg), var(--colorBg)); }' ], 'import-export-command-chains'); const buttons = { import: { icon: icons.import, title: langs.import, click: async (key) => { showDialogImport(); }, index: 2, }, export: { icon: icons.export, title: langs.export, click: async (key) => { if (!key) { return; } const commandChain = await getCommandChainByKey(key); const commandChainText = JSON.stringify(commandChain); const commandChainUrl = URL.createObjectURL(new Blob([commandChainText], { type: 'application/json' })); const content = gnoh.createElement('textarea', { rows: 5, readonly: true, style: { 'resize': 'vertical', 'max-height': '300px', }, events: { click: (e) => e.target.select() }, value: JSON.stringify(commandChain), }); const buttonCopyElement = Object.assign({}, gnoh.constant.dialogButtons.submit, { label: langs.copy, click: () => { navigator.clipboard.writeText(commandChainText); }, }); const buttonExportElement = Object.assign({}, gnoh.constant.dialogButtons.submit, { label: langs.export, click: () => { chrome.downloads.download({ url: commandChainUrl, filename: `${commandChain.label.trim().replace(/\s+/g, '-').toLowerCase().replace(/[^a-z0-9-]/g, '')}.json`, saveAs: true, }); }, }); const buttonCancelElement = Object.assign({}, gnoh.constant.dialogButtons.cancel); gnoh.dialog( 'Export Command Chain', content, [buttonCopyElement, buttonExportElement, buttonCancelElement], { width: 500, class: 'import-export-command-chains', } ); }, index: 3, }, }; async function parseTextFile(file) { return new Promise((resolve, reject) => { const fileReader = new FileReader(); fileReader.onload = event => resolve(event.target.result); fileReader.onerror = error => reject(error); fileReader.readAsText(file); }) } async function showDialogImport(commandChainText) { const p1 = gnoh.createElement('p', { class: 'info', text: 'Import from code', }); const textarea = gnoh.createElement('textarea', { name: 'textarea', rows: 5, style: { 'resize': 'vertical', 'max-height': '300px', }, }); let p2 = null; let inputFile = null; const content = [p1, textarea]; if (commandChainText) { textarea.value = commandChainText; textarea.readonly = true; } else { p2 = gnoh.createElement('p', { class: 'info', text: 'Import from file', }); inputFile = gnoh.createElement('input', { name: 'file', type: 'file', accept: 'application/json', }); content.push(p2, inputFile); } const buttonInputElement = Object.assign({}, gnoh.constant.dialogButtons.submit, { label: langs.import, click: async (data) => { if (data.textarea.trim()) { commandChainText = textarea.value.trim(); } else if (data.file && data.file[0]) { commandChainText = await parseTextFile(data.file[0]); } if (!commandChainText || !checkCommandChain(commandChainText)) { gnoh.alert('Import failed'); } else { await importCommandChain(JSON.parse(commandChainText)); await reloadSetting(); } }, }); const buttonCancelElement = Object.assign({}, gnoh.constant.dialogButtons.cancel); gnoh.dialog( 'Import Command Chain', content, [buttonInputElement, buttonCancelElement], { width: 500, class: 'import-export-command-chains', } ); } function checkCommandChain(commandChainText) { let commandChain = null; try { commandChain = JSON.parse(commandChainText); } catch (e) { return false; } if ( commandChain.category !== 'CATEGORY_COMMAND_CHAIN' || !Array.from(commandChain.chain) || commandChain.chain.some(c => typeof c.key !== 'string' || gnoh.uuid.check(c.key)) || typeof commandChain.key !== 'string' || typeof commandChain.label !== 'string' || typeof commandChain.name !== 'string' ) { return false; } else { return true; } } async function getCommandChains() { return vivaldi.prefs.get('vivaldi.chained_commands.command_list'); } async function getCommandChainByKey(key) { const commandList = await getCommandChains(); const commandChain = commandList.find(c => c.key === key); if (commandChain) { return commandChain; } else { throw new Error('Key not found'); } } async function importCommandChain(commandChain) { const commandList = await getCommandChains(); const index = commandList.findIndex(c => c.key === commandChain.key); if (index === -1) { commandList.push(commandChain); } else { commandList[index] = commandChain; } vivaldi.prefs.set({ path: 'vivaldi.chained_commands.command_list', value: commandList }); } async function reloadSetting() { const tabs = await chrome.tabs.query({ url: urls.quickCommands, currentWindow: true }); if (tabs.length > 0) { await chrome.tabs.update(tabs[0].id, { url: urls.general }); chrome.tabs.onUpdated.addListener(async function listener(tabId, changeInfo) { if (changeInfo.status === 'complete' && tabId === tabs[0].id) { chrome.tabs.onUpdated.removeListener(listener); await chrome.tabs.update(tabs[0].id, { url: urls.quickCommands }); } }); } } chrome.runtime.onMessage.addListener(function (info, sender, sendResponse) { if (info.type === messageType && info.action === 'import') { showDialogImport(info.data); } }); chrome.tabs.onUpdated.addListener((tabId, changeInfo, tab) => { if (changeInfo.status === 'complete') { if (tab.url === urls.quickCommands) { if (timeOut) { timeOut.stop(); } timeOut = gnoh.timeOut(chainedCommand => { chainedCommand.importExportCommandChains = true; const masterToolbar = chainedCommand.querySelector('.master-toolbar'); const master = chainedCommand.querySelector('.master'); async function selectedKey() { const itemSelected = master.querySelector('.master-items .item-selected'); if (!itemSelected) { return; } const commandList = await getCommandChains(); const indexSelected = gnoh.element.getIndex(itemSelected); return commandList[indexSelected] && commandList[indexSelected].key; } Object.values(buttons).forEach((button) => { gnoh.element.appendAtIndex( gnoh.createElement('button', { class: 'button-toolbar', html: button.icon, title: button.title, events: { click: async (e) => { e.preventDefault(); const key = await selectedKey(); button.click(key); }, }, }), masterToolbar, button.index, ); }); }, '.Setting--ChainedCommand:not([data-import-export-command-chains="true"])'); } else if (/https:\/\/forum\.vivaldi\.net\/topic\/*/.test(tab.url)) { chrome.scripting.executeScript({ target: { tabId: tab.id }, args: [messageType, langs], func: (messageType, langs) => { if (window.importExportCommandChains) { return; } else { window.importExportCommandChains = true; } function checkCommandChain(commandChainText) { let commandChain = null; try { commandChain = JSON.parse(commandChainText); } catch (e) { return false; } if ( commandChain.category !== 'CATEGORY_COMMAND_CHAIN' || !Array.from(commandChain.chain) || commandChain.chain.some(c => typeof c.key !== 'string' || !/^[0-9A-F]{8}-[0-9A-F]{4}-[4][0-9A-F]{3}-[89AB][0-9A-F]{3}-[0-9A-F]{12}$/i.test(c.key)) || typeof commandChain.key !== 'string' || typeof commandChain.label !== 'string' || typeof commandChain.name !== 'string' ) { return false; } else { return true; } } function createInstall(node) { const codes = node.querySelectorAll('code:not([data-import-export-command-chains="true"])'); codes.forEach((code) => { code.dataset.importExportCommandChains = true; if (checkCommandChain(code.innerText.trim())) { const commandChainElement = document.createElement('div'); commandChainElement.className = 'command-chain'; const buttonInstallElement = document.createElement('button'); buttonInstallElement.className = 'btn btn-primary mb-3'; buttonInstallElement.innerText = langs.install; buttonInstallElement.addEventListener('click', () => { chrome.runtime.sendMessage({ type: messageType, action: 'import', data: code.innerText.trim(), }); }); commandChainElement.append(buttonInstallElement); const pre = code.closest('pre'); if (pre) { pre.parentNode.insertBefore(commandChainElement, pre.nextSibling); } else { code.parentNode.insertBefore(commandChainElement, code.nextSibling); } } }); } createInstall(document.body); const observer = new MutationObserver((mutationList, observer) => { mutationList.forEach(mutation => { if (mutation.addedNodes.length) { mutation.addedNodes.forEach(node => { if (node.nodeType === 1) { createInstall(node); } }); } }); }); observer.observe(document.body, { childList: true, subtree: true, }); }, }); } } }); })();

Changelog

02/01/2024

Create the first version.

04/01/2024