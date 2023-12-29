No reader mode?
Glaring oversight not having reader mode for the iOS browser. Most if not all other iOS browsers have long had this feature.
Vivaldi for iOS is not based on Chrome, it is entirely Apple WebKit. That's why it is so different from the other Vivaldi versions, and improvements are slow. But iOS Safari has a reader mode (pale text colors, odd selections of relevant content, frequent page crash and reload), and Dark Reader has an iOS extension, so it should be possible for Vivaldi to create something.
I hope the delay is because they want to build something better than the current iOS options...
Right,
Totally forgot.
V started hiring a iOS Team years ago to develop under WebKit and some time later, the Court forced to open to Chromium and other engines IIRC.
Sadly,
A situation to choose future steps I guess.
Just checking at the iOS help, I've seen there are Flags too.
https://help.vivaldi.com/ios/ios-troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues-on-ios/
Is this correct or a mistake related to port the Android's guide?
@Zalex108 Well, that is confusing! There are tons of flags. Some seem obviously for iOS, like "Use native WKWebView sesion (sic) restoration (iOS 15 only)." Some specifically mention iPad. But way more refer to Chrome, Chrome sync, testing server for Chrome, Google Lens, sharing credit cards with Google...
Is that flags page stored within the iOS app? Or does it get turned into a link to the Vivaldi server? Mine says 120.0.6099.121 at the top... About says 6.5.3212.38.
Oh, is there a "Find on page" option somewhere? Would have been very useful on that long flags page!
Don't have iOS access to check.
Upload an image about that page please
On Android there's s Search box on stop and you can also search form the Vivaldi's "Find in Page" itself.
Android
@Zalex108 Duh - there is a search box at the top of flags - I have trouble noticing such dim features. (It lights up high contrast once you type something in it.) And that one works:
I found the Find in files option - but it doesn't find anything on flags:
The Share button in the address field is apparently disabled on flags, all I get is this:
So here's one screenshot:
How did you share those tall views of your flags page?
-
Found at least
iOS version would be different despite the very similar looking.
Check whether you would enable it, not sure whether iOS has a different kind of Share centre.
Just did a common Screenshot
I guess the size just depends on the Resolution | 1080px x 2340px