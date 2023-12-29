Hi,

Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums!

--

Please,

On each report add:

Vivaldi Version |

Since when happens |

OS / Version / DE |

--

I don't know about iOS exactly but it should has access to the chrome://flags

There you can find some New/Experimental features, Reading Option was there before be tested and enabled on Vivaldi as on Chrome.

Maybe it appears there til be added as Stable Feature.

--

Also,

Some useful links:

--

Avoid V Data loss.

Follow the Backup | Reset links below.

Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps