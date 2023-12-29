Download Files Invisible
When I download files to my Mac (OS Sonoma 14.2.1) they are invisible. That is a recently developed problem. I see there have been similar issues with Chrome and Brave. Any help with Vivaldi?
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums!
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version / DE |
I don't know what do you mean by "Invisible" exactly.
Check at
vivaldi://downloadswhether they appear there.
Also check on a Clean Profile
Point 3
Start with the Basic Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
Also,
Some useful links:
Avoid V Data loss.
Follow the Backup | Reset links below.
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
Thank you for your response. The files are in vivaldi://downloads. But they will not appear visible on my desktop as they customarily done when I download (Vivaldi set to download to my desktop by default). I can get them to download to a particular folder on my desktop, but when I try to drag the file to my desktop, I get the error message "The item 'xyz.pdf' can't be replaced because it's invisible." That means it is there on my desktop but in "invisible" status whatever the heck that means in MacOS parlance. I took a screenshot but can't figure out how to upload the image to the forum here . . . sorry.
Ok . . . here is the screenshot of my desktop when I try to drag the downloaded pdf from a folder to my desktop.
Been having this issue too. If you save the file without clicking "Save As" you can bypass it. Really fucking annoying between this and the random spontaneous crashing at any given moment with zero notice, and none of it getting fixed with every update, Vivaldi is really testing my limits
Dear Zalex108 . . . thank you. When I press shift+command+period, the downloaded files indeed show on my desktop. These are all .docx and .pdf files and should never have been saved as "invisible"/"hidden" files when downloaded from Vivaldi in the first place. I just now tried a download through Vivaldi from a familiar website and it saved as an "invisible"/"hidden" file on my desktop (it does appear in vivaldi://downloads). I never made changes to defaults for download anywhere on my computer, so Vivaldi has a problem with the new Sonoma.
Ok,
Then try on a Clean Profile and depending on the result, open a Bug Report.
Sorry Zalex, I don't know what a "Clean Profile" is. I searched in Vivaldi "Help" and nothing came up.
@Zalex108 said in Download Files Invisible:
Start with the Basic Troubleshooting Steps.
There
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/#Test_in_a_different_profile
Ok. I tried a guest profile. Still downloading as "invisible"/"hidden" onto my desktop. I also tried a reset of my settings. So I will report a bug.
OakdaleFTL
@jhilber I'm curious: What do you see when you select the little folder icon in the Downloads Panel after a download has completed?
@jhilber Another thing to consider is Sonoma's default desktop handling... (I don't use Sonoma.) But why don't you use the downloads folder or the documents folder?
Downloaded file (screenshot attached) shows in Vivaldi's Download Panel, but that file did not show on the desktop until I clicked Shift+Command+Period, which allows view of "Invisible" files. As far as I know, there is no setting in Sonoma's preferences for default download location. That location is set by each browser.
-
This was a good idea but all my Preference settings looked fine. I did not know that a "Stage Manager" function existed. I'll continue to play around when I have some time. I just reproduced the invisible file download problem using Safari. Can't believe I did not try this earlier; maybe I did . . . I need to revisit the whole problem more broadly. Thanks for the lead, Oakdale.
@jhilber So-called "invisible files" are an OS function... Apple's OS Help should be easier to use and more forthcoming about the OS does.
To me, it seems that -more and more, of late- they want users to know little or nothing about how the system works!