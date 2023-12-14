Hey everyone!

So, I've been having this quirky issue with Vivaldi lately. You know, switching between tabs in the browser? It's like Vivaldi insists on waiting for a part of the page to load before it lets me hop to another tab.

Is there a way to make Vivaldi skip this waiting game and just switch tabs without loading the page first? This whole waiting for one page to load before doing anything else feels like a total betrayal of multitasking.

I mean, I use Edge in the same way, and it doesn't have this problem. With Vivaldi, tab switching feels like wading through molasses. I often work with a bunch of tabs open, and when I open new ones in the background, the browser just crawls to a halt until these background tabs load up. It's like I'm back on a 20-year-old PC!

For the record, I'm running an AMD Ryzen 5600 with 64GB of RAM and NVMe. So, it's not a hardware power issue. It seems like the browser is just hanging there, loading content instead of swiftly switching tabs. It's like multitasking went out the window. I've got two profiles open simultaneously, and if I open multiple tabs in one profile, the other starts dragging its feet too. I've been monitoring CPU usage, and even when Vivaldi is opening, say, 8 tabs in the background, the CPU load doesn't go beyond 80% for a single core, while the other cores are just chilling.

Anyone else doing the slow tab dance with Vivaldi? Or better yet, found a way to make it cha-cha-cha between tabs without a hitch?