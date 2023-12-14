Scroll to top
Scroll to top is a fairly common task for me. In Firefox there's a gesture (using extension) that allows to scroll to top (repeating same gesture does nothing, which is a shortcoming). In Yandex Browser a click on a tab (in a tab bar) scrolls to the top, and second click scrolls back to the previous position. Vivaldi lacks both of these options, and it would be great if any of those features will be implemented
DoctorG Ambassador
@acidnik You can add a mouse gesture in Settings → Mouse with command "Scroll page to top".
Pesala Ambassador
@acidnik Please vote for the existing request: Return to Previous Position after Scroll to Top.
Home/End will scroll to the top/bottom of the current page.
