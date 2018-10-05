Opera recently added some features with their "new" browser. As primarily a Vivaldi user (with Opera only when i need the VPN and sync), there is one feature I often end up trying to use before realising I am on the wrong browser.

Opera advertises the new feature with this -

"Need to return to the top of the page but don't want to lose your current spot? Click on the tab to jump to the top, click again to return exactly where you were before"

Replace the parts in italics with any shortcut or gesture you like. The bold part is what I would absolutely love to see in Vivaldi.

The option to Scroll to top AND back with a simple shortcut has changed the way I browse. In combination with extensions like "AutoPagerize", this feature lets you navigate on sites like Reddit and Twitter with ease. Moreover, many websites do not have a scroll to top button and none I know of give the option to return to your previous point. I realise that gestures and shortcuts to scroll to top already exist and the scroll bar can return you to the approximate location. Even so, this would still be a great feature to have in our favorite browser.

Thank you for your consideration.

Edit: English - Hard! Made changes for clarity.