Bug Report: Large number of bookmarks and sluggish Vivaldi performace
-
Hi,
Repeated imports from other browsers left me with a large number of bookmarks, many of them duplicate. This made Vivaldi very slow so that it was practically impossible to use it. I didn't know the cause for a long time, then, guessed that it might be because of the bookmarks. Deleting all the bookmarks solved the problem.
There are some extensions that claim they can find duplicate bookmarks and delete them. However they are buggy and practically delete all the bookmarks.
It might be a good idea to add a built-in duplicate bookmark finder that can make suggestions about deleting the duplicates and therefore save the users some headaches and save Vivaldi some users.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@mo12 Vote for Duplicated Bookmark Detector/Cleanup.
Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
-
@mo12 How many bookmarks are we talking here exactly? I have about 1000, and no performance loss that I notice.
There have been "crazies" with over 100,000 bookmarks who have had serious performance issues. This was mostly caused by how bookmark thumbnals were stored before 6.4 - they are now stored as images and not directly in the Bookmarks file.
-
I don't remember exactly. But Vivaldi was so slow that I couldn't use it and didn't know the cause, either. I tried uninstalling and reinstalling several times, but as soon as the first sync happened, the problem returned. So, I guessed it might be the bookmarks.
-
@Pesala OK. Thank you.