When implementing this feature, I would like to see a "duplicate" only be counted if they are in the same folder. A bookmark to the same page located in a different folder is not a duplicate to me. It is useful to be able to find the same page through different paths if desired.

For example, it's useful to have a page included in a folder of links I may share with someone, but also in my Speed Dial. It would not be good if the dedupe process deleted either of those.

But I am desperate for this feature. Especially since we do not have a mobile version of Vivaldi yet. I have to use another browser on my phone, use it to sync to my desktop version of that browser, then I export the bookmarks I've made on my phone and import them into Vivaldi where I then proceed to sort the folders where they belong.

Watching for this feature with baited breath. Signed up for this feature, and one other big bug report I'm about to start searching for.

