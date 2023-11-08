Make subsections of settings easier to access
For each section of the setttings, we have a URL now, so we have
vivaldi://settings/general
vivaldi://settings/sync
vivaldi://settings/appearance
However, some of these have a lot of subsections. It would be nice if one could access the subsections via URL directly. So for example for the general sections, we would have:
vivaldi://settings/general#startup
vivaldi://settings/general#close_and_exit
vivaldi://settings/general#language
vivaldi://settings/general#productivity_features
vivaldi://settings/general#reset_settings
This would be hande here in the forum when one needs to direct somebody to specific setting. It would also make it easier to make a bookmark to access a setting that is often changed (for me that would be which tab gets activated when I close a tab, also it would provide easier access to passwords as requested here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/55149/make-password-settings-easier-to-access
and here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85500/dedicated-url-or-page-for-seeing-and-managing-passwords ) I am sure others would have other settings that they like to change often. It also seems like a fairly trivial change/enhancement.
DoctorG Ambassador
@felagund That is already on a internal ToDo list to access internal pages in a better way.