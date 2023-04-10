Dedicated url or page for seeing and managing passwords
LoneRanger12
Requesting a dedicated url or page for seeing and managing passwords like "vivaldi password manager" like chrome and google has through "chrome://settings/passwords" and "https://passwords.google.com/". It is very hard and difficult to see passwords saved in vivaldi instantly and sometimes it not easy to remember them that they exist in settings and one has to search for it. Every browser has it so vivaldi can do it very easily with next updates. It should be bookmarkable and addable to the sidebar for easy and quick access.
Pesala Ambassador
@LoneRanger12 It is already there in Settings, Security and Privacy, or you can go to
chrome://settings/passwordswhich redirects to
vivaldi://settings/passwords
Go there, and add it as a Web Panel, if you prefer.
See Password Management in Help.
@Pesala I am not going to type that url to reach passwords within vivaldi. I am asking for a dedicated URL and not the chrome url which I am aware of.
Pesala Ambassador
@LoneRanger12 There is no need to type it - just bookmark it or add it as a web panel.
Use a emoji for the bookmark name.
@Pesala Where is vivaldi's dedicated url within vivaldi settings of "vivaldi://settings/general/"? You arent reading my question.
mib2berlin
@LoneRanger12
Hi, I guess we don´t understand your question, there is no dedicated URL for passwords in Vivaldi.
It is one part of vivaldi://settings/privacy/ and it is also hidden.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Then how users would be able to access passwords if everything is hidden even as important as passwords? Not everyone knows or would type and go to chrome settings in vivaldi. It's 2023, team, bring it out.
@LoneRanger12 said in Dedicated url or page for seeing and managing passwords:
Then how users would be able to access passwords
Using the Help function (F1) where inputting passwords links to https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/password-management/
@LoneRanger12 The URL is shown in my screenshot. You are not understanding my replies.
In the Settings dialog, search for "Passwords" and display them.
LoneRanger12
@Pesala I dont want to search. I want direct url as stated before.
See opera - opera://settings/passwords
See chrome - chrome://settings/passwords
See brave - brave://settings/passwords
See naver whale - whale://settings/passwords
Where is vivaldi directed url from vivaldi settings not chrome settings of vivaldi?
Passwords are important aspect of any browser.
Where is dedicated url?
@LoneRanger12 said in Dedicated url or page for seeing and managing passwords:
I want direct url as stated before.
chrome://settings/passwords
This.
DoctorG Ambassador
@LoneRanger12 Is this Windows or Android tablet?
On Vivaldi Android Mobile the User Interface is different from Windows Desktop.
@DoctorG This is mobile but asking for same for desktop. It is very hard to see and visit passwords in vivaldi as compared to chrome.
-
I asked for the same five years ago: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/55149/make-password-settings-easier-to-access