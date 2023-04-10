Requesting a dedicated url or page for seeing and managing passwords like "vivaldi password manager" like chrome and google has through "chrome://settings/passwords" and "https://passwords.google.com/". It is very hard and difficult to see passwords saved in vivaldi instantly and sometimes it not easy to remember them that they exist in settings and one has to search for it. Every browser has it so vivaldi can do it very easily with next updates. It should be bookmarkable and addable to the sidebar for easy and quick access.

//modedit: title. Please try to keep topic titles concise and to the point.