@Pesala First of all, you should have waited at least for several days before archiving that thread. This discussion should have happened there.

Second, in hindsight, I didn't express myself clearly enough in that thread. (That's the reason why you should've waited.) The title of my posting wasn't good. I think perhaps my bad writing fooled you. I apologize for that.

This thread asks for the same thing — easier access to passwords.

That is what I request, indeed. But look at the current thread. It's requesting easier access to password settings.

That is not what I request.

My motivation is this: I sometimes find that Vivaldi remembers wrong passwords for a site. I want to fix the passwords on the spot. (Often, the builtin password manager prompts me to update the passwords, but sometimes it fails to do so.)

For that purpose, chrome://settings/passwords/ isn't an ideal place. There you would have to search for the site.

So, I deliberately focused on "edit saved passwords" and considered it as a separate request from easier access to chrome://settings/passwords/

It was my fault that I even mentioned chrome://settings/passwords/ because it's not a good solution.

So, what do you think? I still think

"Make it easy to edit the current webpage's password." "Make it easy to access chrome://settings/passwords/ "

are separate requests.