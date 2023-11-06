Make Password settings easier to access
AS of now, one must go to Settings>Privacy>Show passwords or use search in the settings (and clicking Show passwords). (or use chrome://settings/passwords which is Chromium, not Vivaldi). It would be great if one could ge there faster, via a keyboard shortcut or some other mean. I edit or copy or delete passwords surprisingly often (for use with other devices, for example).
@felagund You can add
chrome://settings/passwords/to a panel for quick access.
You can also add a link entry to the Vivaldi menu using the customize menu feature, for instance under Tools, calling it
&Passwords. You could then simply use `Alt+T,P`` as a shortcut.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/customize-menus-in-vivaldi-browser/
Thanks, this helps. Though it is still a few more steps than I would like:-).
@felagund You want a keyboard shortcut. Enable one key shortcuts, assign a key to quick commands, save
settings/passwordsas bookmark and assign a two key combination as nickname for the bookmark. Now you can either reach it by pressing 3 keys and enter, or by enabling “open on nickname” match in quickcommands settings even with 3 keys alone.
My suggestion would be to get a proper password manager instead though.
Well, the nice thing about Vivaldi is that it makes some programs unnecessary. I guess I miss OperaPassView - it was an external tool that could show all the passwords from Opera 12.
Hm, but your solution leads to chrome version of passwords. I actually prefer how Vivaldi does it.
But maybe what would make me happy would be an option to always show my passwords in Vivaldi password settings. I keep my computer safe by keeping it at home, so if it is compromise, I have much bigger problems than somebody getting to know my password to these forums, for example :-).
@felagund If you keep your account safe, you might just as well just install ChromePass:
https://www.nirsoft.net/utils/chromepass.html
It decrypts the passwords stored in Chromium-based browsers and displays them in a list, easy to copy from. I use it all the time. It also proves that the requirement to enter a password in Vivaldi to see passwords is just for show, as anyone with access to the user account can easily decrypt the stored passwords.
Hm, but you are on Windows, right? Because on Linux, it does not find Vivaldi profile and I am not sure how to point it to it. Does Vivaldi on Windows also use "Login Data" file in the profile?
Also, I discovered a much better link as per the above answers: vivaldi://settings/privacy/
@felagund Apologies for assuming you were running Windows. Did you try running it through WINE or similar, since you say it doesn't find the profile?
I have no idea if it would work on Linux at all as it relies on the DPAPI to decrypt the passwords, and Linux uses a completely different method.
On Windows, it should find the profile automatically, but you might need to go to File > Advanced options and set the folder manually.
Unfortunately the author told me it does not work on Linux, because of that DPAPI thing :-(. The same tool for Opera worked through Wine. Well, I think I will just setup a nickname for vivaldi://settings/privacy
@felagund I suspected as much, too bad. Nice of Nir to reply though
The same tool for Opera worked through Wine
That's strange, what tool was that? Was that for old Opera? Because new Opera uses the exact same encryption as Vivaldi/Chrome and ChromePass can decrypt it on Windows.
There's a ton of different scripts out there for decrypting the passwords, mostly Python-based. But that's kind of outside the scope of this topic by now
Yeah, I meant Opera 12, I keep forgetting Opera still exists, not sure what it is good for now that it has resigned on having features.
add chrome://settings/passwords/ to a panel for quick access
This answer has been repeated in this forum, perhaps many times. That indicates the need for the feature the OP asks.
Instead of documenting
chrome://settings/passwords/in this forum, Vivaldi needs to make it accessible from some of its menus.
@Pesala
I requested a related feature but my posting was been quickly archived as duplicate. As you can't post a comment to an archived thread, I post it here.
It's unfair. You should give me an opportunity for rebuttal.
Please search before posting.
Don't think I posted without searching. Read my post again. I want to edit passwords easily because viewing the saved passwords is already available as a native feature. So, I searched the forum with "edit saved passwords" but didn't see relevant threads. So, I posted. I mentioned
chrome://settings/passwords/only as a potential solution. I chose the title only because that would be a reasonable thing to do.
DoctorG Ambassador
I guess access to internal chromium core pages was hidden, not to be in Settings page, because Vivaldi devs did not want users breaking browser settings/data.
And yes, if you ask, extended settings were a wish and this was already in a wishlist on internal bug tracker, with no timeline.
Pesala Ambassador
@ryofurue Only using one search string often fails. If the first string does not yield any matching results, try something less restrictive.
That is why I always suggest adding the Web Panel to search — it makes it easy to search and modify the advanced search. I use the Panel so often, that I moved it to the Address Bar for easier access. I don't mind doing the extra work for new users, but you are a long-term forum member.
This thread asks for the same thing — easier access to passwords. Maybe a moderator could fix the typo in the title to make it even easier to find.
-
@Pesala First of all, you should have waited at least for several days before archiving that thread. This discussion should have happened there.
Second, in hindsight, I didn't express myself clearly enough in that thread. (That's the reason why you should've waited.) The title of my posting wasn't good. I think perhaps my bad writing fooled you. I apologize for that.
This thread asks for the same thing — easier access to passwords.
That is what I request, indeed. But look at the current thread. It's requesting easier access to password settings.
That is not what I request.
My motivation is this: I sometimes find that Vivaldi remembers wrong passwords for a site. I want to fix the passwords on the spot. (Often, the builtin password manager prompts me to update the passwords, but sometimes it fails to do so.)
For that purpose,
chrome://settings/passwords/isn't an ideal place. There you would have to search for the site.
So, I deliberately focused on "edit saved passwords" and considered it as a separate request from easier access to
chrome://settings/passwords/
It was my fault that I even mentioned
chrome://settings/passwords/because it's not a good solution.
So, what do you think? I still think
- "Make it easy to edit the current webpage's password."
- "Make it easy to access
chrome://settings/passwords/"
are separate requests.
Pesala Ambassador
@ryofurue Only moderators can archive or edit threads. Anyone can report threads as duplicates by flagging them, including flagging one's own posts. Flagged posts are usually edited/archived within hours if the moderator agrees with the report.
@DoctorG said :
I guess access to internal chromium core pages was hidden, not to be in Settings page, because Vivaldi devs did not want users breaking browser settings/data.
And yes, if you ask, extended settings were a wish and this was already in a wishlist on internal bug tracker, with no timeline.
So, I think that allowing editing of passwords in Vivaldi Settings is a non-starter. One can delete passwords in Settings from the context menu, but editing can only be done in Chrome Settings.
-
@ryofurue said in Make Password settings easier to access:
So, what do you think? I still think
"Make it easy to edit the current webpage's password."
"Make it easy to access chrome://settings/passwords/"
are separate requests.
My request is not to make
chrome://settings/passwords/more accessible, my request is to have
vivadi://settings/passwords/.
@Pesala said in Make Password settings easier to access:
So, I think that allowing editing of passwords in Vivaldi Settings is a non-starter.
Why is that ? I do nto see why Vivaldi could not implement it? Your statement does not follow from what you quote.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@felagund said in Make Password settings easier to access:
Your statement does not follow from what you quote.
Please read my quote by DoctorG again.
@DoctorG said:
I guess access to internal chromium core pages was hidden, not to be in Settings page, because Vivaldi devs did not want users breaking browser settings/data.
DoctorG has access to the Bug Tracker and there is no timeline on the internal request. Again, this request has just 5 votes in 2 years and 10 months.
Those who really need this have other solutions:
@luetage said in Make Password settings easier to access:
My suggestion would be to get a proper password manager instead though.
As always, I try to bring a sense of perspective to what is likely. Almost anything is possible, and I have been surprised before, but do try other methods.
I manage with a bookmark to the password manager.