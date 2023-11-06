Performance / memory saver
Is chrome's memory saver function implemented in vivaldi, if so is it on by default (I can't see a setting anywhere for it) or is there another way of getting the same benefit on inactive tabs?
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums!
Check at Flags Search for Performance and enable the entries
chrome://flags/
Then,
Go to
chrome://settings/
Performance
Enable whatever you want.
Previously I saw 2 entries, Ram and Battery
Last time just saw the Ram/Hibernation options
Also,
Some useful links:
@Zalex108 said in Performance / memory saver:
Go to
chrome://settings/
Performance
Thanks, that's the bit I missed, I didn't realise you could access settings this way in Vivaldi as well.
This is my guess on this "chrome memeory saver" settings:
One day I found Vivaldi browser (v6.x on mac os) started to randomly crash unexpectedly. I tried troubleshooting the issue and I uninstalled all extensions, but it still crashed randomly.
Then I remembered just several days ago I turned on this "chrome memery saver" setting as OP mentioned.
Then I changed those settings back to default, it didn't crash since then.
My guess is that changing those "chrome memory saver" settings in Vivaldi browser may lead to Vivaldi crashes randomly.
All those Flags are experiments so they may cause issues.
Also, it may depend on the mix of Flags and custom settings too.