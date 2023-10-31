Mail Button on Toolbar
-
As I'm sure you know, mail is hard to open when you have more than one window (especially when some of them are on other desktops)
first you have to find the window that has mail, because mail only works in the #1 window.
The easiest way so far to do this is CTRL M to open mail then click the button that takes you to the mail client.
I would ask that a toolbar button is made available so the user editing the main toolbar can drag a mail button to the mail toolbar.
the purpose of this button is to work just like the user pressed CTRL M
I did not add a mail tag because I couldn't find it, sorry
-
@dalinar said in Mail Button on Toolbar:
the purpose of this button is to work just like the user pressed CTRL M
I think the better idea would be to act like pressing Ctrl+M plus the "Go to Mail" button, that is sending you directly to the Window with Mail on, because it is already possible doing what you are wishing for by using a Command Chain . But if I remember right, being able to use Mail in all Windows is a work in progress.
-
@dalinar There is already a Mail button on the Status Bar. Click on that, then Show Mail.
This way, even if you're in a workspace or Window where the mail panel is absent, the mail will be moved to that window.
-
@dalinar you can drag any icon to any toolbar from the toolbar editor they are sorted by function it doesn't mean you cant use them in other bars
-
@Pesala said in Mail Button on Toolbar:
There is already a Mail button on the Status Bar. Click on that, then Show Mail.
This way, even if you're in a workspace or Window where the mail panel is absent, the mail will be moved to that window.
Are you sure that the Mail Button is visible in all windows? It has never been in my case.
-
@npro you probably disabled status bar
-
@mikeyb2001 Nope
-
@npro everyone's setup is different so i guess i added it myself and forgot its on my status bar though
-
@mikeyb2001 Clean profile with a Mail account set up. Main Window and a new one. There's no Mail Button in the 2nd Window on the Status Bar.
-
@dalinar said in Mail Button on Toolbar:
I did not add a mail tag because I couldn't find it, sorry
that's because you haven't posted it in the Mail Feature Requests . I'll ping a mod for moving it.
-
@npro I haven't tested all possible situations.
I have one default window and one workspace. The mail button is available in both. When I click the button in the default window, the Mail Panel shows up there and disappears from my workspace.
If I switch back to my workspace, and click the button, the mail tab (which is pinned) shows up in my workspace.
-
@Pesala said in Mail Button on Toolbar:
I haven't tested all possible situations.
Thanks for the response but we are not talking about all possible situations, but about OP's situation where if you have more than 1 window open you can't access Mail if you don't switch back to the Main Window, to which you replied that it is possible by clicking the Mail Button on the Status Bar, which does not exist as I already wrote and shown.
I have one default window and one workspace. The mail button is available in both. When I click the button in the default window, the Mail Panel shows up there and disappears from my workspace.
If I switch back to my workspace, and click the button, the mail tab (which is pinned) shows up in my workspace.
Now this on the other hand is a specific situation (yours), without multiple windows, and a custom set up with a pinned Mail tab and workspaces, which is not relevant (nor helpful) to what OP requests.
-
@npro I just created a new Workspace and the mail button was on the Status Bar.
-
@Pesala Please stay on topic, create a new Window.
-
@Pesala that's the whole problem though. the mail icon in the status bar is only shown in the primary window.
The whole reason I'm asking about this is because it is usually not an easy thing to know which window actually contains the mail client. And so I press CTRL+m and click go to find out.
Ideally if mail worked in every window, I'd use the sidebar.
-
@npro yes that would be best
-
command chain toolbar button for mail works but how do I change the icon for it?
-
@dalinar Go to your current Theme in Settings, there's an Icons button there, find your command chain in the list and continue from that point.