As I'm sure you know, mail is hard to open when you have more than one window (especially when some of them are on other desktops)

first you have to find the window that has mail, because mail only works in the #1 window.

The easiest way so far to do this is CTRL M to open mail then click the button that takes you to the mail client.

I would ask that a toolbar button is made available so the user editing the main toolbar can drag a mail button to the mail toolbar.

the purpose of this button is to work just like the user pressed CTRL M

I did not add a mail tag because I couldn't find it, sorry