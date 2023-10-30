How do you stop the need for giving a fingerprint or typing your system password every time you use a saved password?
-
stevedperkins
I clicked SOME option that Vivaldi popped up several days ago, without reading it very carefully. Now EVERY time I want to use a saved password in a login form, I get a MacOS prompt to either type my system password or use the fingerprint sensor.
I do not want this. I want the regular old Chrome behavior of simply using my saved passwords. However, I can't find anything about this in settings, so I'm not sure how this change can be reversed.