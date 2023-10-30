Latest update messed up all my passwords
-
snowcreative
After installing the latest update, password handling seems to have changed. I have to use the fingerprint security feature on my M1 Macbook EVERY TIME I log into a page that should be remembering the passwords. The fingerprint security feature is turned off in my Mac System Settings, so why is Vivaldi now requiring it?
-
snowcreative
Found the solution:
Type "vivaldi://password-manager/settings" into the URL field, then turn off "Use your screen lock when filling passwords".