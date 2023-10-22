Firstly, I want to say that I think you've made one of the best web browsers in the world. It's really extensive and helps users be more productive with all the features you've included.

The workspaces are cool, but when you close the browser, they reset. This causes a problem because if you forget to select the right workspace, they get messy.

Anyway, the most important thing is that Workspaces should keep the tabs even when you close and reopen the browser. This way, you don't have to reopen the tabs.

This is how the Arc browser is doing.