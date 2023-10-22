Enhancing Workspaces: Keeping Tabs Open Across Sessions
Firstly, I want to say that I think you've made one of the best web browsers in the world. It's really extensive and helps users be more productive with all the features you've included.
The workspaces are cool, but when you close the browser, they reset. This causes a problem because if you forget to select the right workspace, they get messy.
Anyway, the most important thing is that Workspaces should keep the tabs even when you close and reopen the browser. This way, you don't have to reopen the tabs.
This is how the Arc browser is doing.
@dennisat Workspaces remember the tabs they hold. You need to set »startup with last session« in settings, which is a requirement for using the workspaces feature. Additionally it’s a good idea to enable sessions panel from experiments and to tick »automatic session backup« in this panel. This way you won’t lose your session/workspaces/tabs when your last session should break for some reason.
stardepp Translator
@luetage said in Enhancing Workspaces: Keeping Tabs Open Across Sessions:
You can also use this experimental Vivaldi function, see here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85717/new-experimental-feature-discovered-session-panel
barbudo2005
@luetage Said:
to tick »automatic session backup« in this panel.
I don't see this option. Where? Post a image please.
mib3berlin
@barbudo2005
Hi, here you are:
Cheers, mib
barbudo2005
Thank you. It looks like I'm going to have to go to the eye doctor.
@luetage Thanks, this works for me
I have noticed that when opening a previously saved workspace, the tabs shuffle a bit and are not in the same order. I cannot discern any pattern, but this issue is reproducible for me. My "New tab position" is set to "After active tab" if this makes any sense to you.
However, workspaces should ideally function like those in Arc. When the app is opened, nothing should automatically open (since "automatic session backup" is not enabled as it is not desired). Instead, users should be able to manually open any workspace they want, with the tabs in their previous state.
The problem currently is that when a user opens some windows with workspaces, and then opens additional windows for research or other tasks, the latter windows are considered auxiliary and, unfortunately, they are the ones that get restored after the browser's restart. Conversely, the windows with the workspaces, which would be considered essential, are not opened. This behavior is the opposite of what is expected.