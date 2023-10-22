[Potential] Quick dirty fix for the URL-Bar Bookmark Button/CTRL+D not working on press to create new Bookmark

[I create this post for people who have the same problem like I did who did not find any solution prior. As I roamed the forum, reddit and google for quite long and did not find an answer, let me know if I'm wrong and someone already posted the same solution to this problem.]

When I tried exporting settings from my main workstation (those located in appdata ) to my laptop, as I wanted to skip the time invested in configuring visual aesthetics a second time, I stumbled into a problem, where I was not able to create new bookmarks from the button at the end of the url-bar or by utilizing keyboard-shortcuts. Rightclick wouldn't work either; the only solution left was to manually set bookmarks through vivaldi://bookmarks/ .

After roaming the web, I had found several vain solutions like exporting bookmarks, deleting everything and re-importing or fiddling with configs, in the end, none of those worked. So I decided to share my own quick solution if anyone feels helpless and does not want to reinstall the browser.

This problem seemed to occur in several cases marked by distinct causes, yet, here is one method you may try before re-installing, and it does not require long-term-fiddling and lets you keep existing bookmarks if you moved your userdata.

️ Definition

The Bookmark-Button or Bookmarking-Shortcut won't work and there is no quick way to create bookmarks.

This expresses as a Bookmarking-Mini-Window not opening when Bookmarking is triggered and new bookmarks unable to be created or found in the list after triggering a Bookmarking-Action.

️ Cause

In our case, the cause is at least similar to a known bug that can be triggered without fiddling by deleting a folder being the last used to bookmark webpages known to the browser completely. This has been issued multiple times. Quote:

@Pathduck ; BUG: Bookmarks not Bookmarking. (SOLVED):

@rdreammaker It's a known bug, that for some reason is not fixed even though it's one of the more common reports users make. It happens when the last used folder used for saving bookmarks is deleted, it still wants to save in that folder even if it no longer exists. If the folder is still in Deleted the bookmarks will just end up there, and the dialog will be broken.

[...]

A similar concept applies to moving vivaldi settings from a computer with certain bookmarks and folders last used to another one without also copying bookmarks and folders. [This is important, as we might want to unify the looks on several machines or userprofiles already used and customized]

️ This may help

If your bookmarks are empty, create some folders you can cycle through. If you have bookmarks, you probably already have more than one folder.

Go to vivaldi://bookmarks/ and manually add any arbitrary website as a bookmark to any folder. Then navigate to that specific page in a new tab.

From there, click on the bookmarks-symbol to edit the existing bookmark in the now appearing graphical mini-window.

to edit the existing bookmark in the now appearing graphical mini-window. Move the existing bookmark to different folders and click done.

Move the existing bookmark back to a folder you want to keep.

Now try adding any website as used to and bookmarking should work again [Note, that this was just my solution].

You may now delete your arbitrary auxiliary folders and bookmarks if you made use of such, yet make sure to keep the folder you last moved the bookmark to.

Some of the people fix this issue by accident when reordering their bookmark folder structure. If you did not find that fix by yourself - this is for you.

As noted, this worked for me after bookmarks broke when I moved my browser settings from my workstation to my laptop.

For backupping your data and reference to Vivaldi's file-folder-structure, this Vivaldi-Help-Page link may help.

A comprehensive Guide for moving to another device can be found here.

Feel free to answer, whether this solution helped you even with the cause being different.

Hope I could help maybe ( °ヮ°)